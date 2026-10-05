Ranking College Football's Top 3 One-Loss Teams After Week 5

Regular season losses are historically detriments to national championship runs in college football, but an expanded postseason format introduced expanded margin for error.

Within the College Football Playoff era, half of the national champions suffered a loss in the regular season. Ohio State, the first national champion in the 12-team iteration, suffered a 32-31 loss at Oregon and a 13-10 home loss to Michigan before dominating its way through the field in January of 2025.

Entering the second week of October, a slight majority of teams ranked in the AP poll have already suffered a loss.

Not all losses are created equal. For example, No. 24 SMU fell on the road to what is now a 2-3 Louisville team, and No. 18 Oklahoma State fell 24-10 to Tulsa, a Group of Six team, in Week 1.

While some losses expose serious flaws of College Football Playoff hopefuls, others are a result of playing tough teams early in the year. The matchup between Ohio State and Texas is a textbook example; the Buckeyes lost but are still a contender for both the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff.

Below, we rank the three best teams with one loss following Week 5 of the 2026 college football season.

3. Oregon

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., left, celebrates a long run as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks fell 39-31 at Oklahoma State in Week 2, which looked like a stinker of a loss given the Cowboys' Week 1 loss at Tulsa. The Cowboys were offensively dominant in their two games after the Oregon win, including a 609-yard outburst at West Virginia.

Oregon overcame adversity in its 41-27 win at USC in Week 4. When Dante Moore left the game with a concussion, the offense didn't skip a beat with Dylan Raiola; he completed 19 of his 25 passes for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The trip to Ohio State on Nov. 7 is still Oregon's toughest test, but most of the remaining conference schedule is either against improved teams at home or deteriorating teams on the road, like the trips to Illinois and Michigan State.

2. LSU

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) call a play during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers threw into the end zone with a chance at a late tie in their 32-24 loss at Ole Miss. LSU found itself in a 17-point hole in the first half thanks in large part to the heroics of Trinidad Chambliss, one of the toughest quarterbacks to scheme against in the sport.

LSU's control of the run game has been critical through five games. The rushing attack carried the Tigers to wins against Clemson and Texas A&M, and McNeese was the first team to break 100 yards on the ground against them in Week 5.

The home games against Alabama and Texas in November are major roadblocks to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide's offense is a well-oiled machine, and the defense has spotted it a touchdown in four of its first five games. The Longhorns look the part defensively but still need to iron out the offense.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes lost 24-23 on the road to current No. 1 Texas in Week 2. Ohio State led 23-3 heading into the fourth quarter, but Arch Manning, Hollywood Smothers and the Longhorn offense put their feet on the gas in the final eight minutes.

Covering Jeremiah Smith is an impossibility for opposing defenses; he averages 211 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two conference games. Ohio State's two Big Ten wins are against Illinois and at Iowa, neither of which had the horses to run with it.

The projected upper echelon of the Big Ten is off to a slower start than anticipated. Indiana and Oregon still look like the toughest games of conference play for the Buckeyes, but the games against projected dark horses like USC and Michigan are starting to look more favorable.