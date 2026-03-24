5-Star College Football WR Prospect Ranked as No. 1 Overall Recruit

Each college football offseason brings about an important period for programs to plan for their futures.

The NCAA transfer portal opened for two weeks in January, and the final vestiges of movement from the cycle wrapped up near the end of the month. Most incoming 2026 freshmen signed their national letters of intent at the beginning of December, but there were prospects in the class who did not sign until February.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The class of 2027 is the next group of prospects that programs are reeling in; several 2027 prospects have already committed, while a significant portion of the class will not make their decisions until the summer.

Even though the class of 2027 is of the utmost importance, this offseason gives programs an opportunity to get a head start on the class of 2028.

One of the highest-rated prospects in the class of 2028 is wide receiver Jett Harrison. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2028, per 247Sports.

Harrison scored 10 touchdowns and helped St. Joseph's Prep to a PIAA 6A state championship victory in his freshman season, earning All-State First team recognition. He broke out for 15 touchdowns his sophomore season, scoring four of those touchdowns against St. Frances Academy.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Harrison a "budding wide receiver that can flip the field and get in the end zone" and said that he "attacks cushion and breaks off defenders with sharp cuts" in a scouting report from August of 2025.

Harrison already holds a high ranking on 247Sports, but that ranking is no longer the highest. When Rivals released its initial list of the top 300 prospects in the class of 2028, it ranked Harrison as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class.

Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Family Pedigree

Harrison comes from a strong lineage of NFL wide receiver talent. He is the son of Marvin Harrison Sr., who played his college football at Syracuse before embarking on a 13-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison Sr. was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.

Of the nine schools to offer Harrison a scholarship, Syracuse was the first to do so in January of 2025. Syracuse did win a major recruiting battle against Miami for 2026 five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell III, who is from Miami.

Harrison's older brother is former Ohio State and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes offered Harrison a scholarship in May of 2025, hoping to add him to a long line of five-star wide receivers they have reeled in over the past decade.