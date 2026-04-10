Blue-Chip Defender Down To 7 Major College Football Programs

The college football recruiting trail is open for business in the middle stages of April.

With only a few weeks until official visits begin around the country, both programs and prospects are positioning themselves for a successful summer.

READ MORE: 46-TD QB Becomes First 2027 Commitment For Struggling College Football Program

No recruiting journey is the same. Some prospects go off the board early, while others rightfully explore their options and wait until the right time to make a decision.

One blue-chip recruit has seen his interest skyrocket this offseason. Moving forward, four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan will be narrowing his list of choices.

Four-Star Safety Cuts Recruitment To Seven Programs

Kenaz Sullivan, North Stafford defensive back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Sullivan announced he was trimming his recruitment down to seven schools, according to 247Sports' Riley Alberts. Ohio State, Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, and Maryland made the cut.

The Buckeyes, Hoosiers, Volunteers, Hokies, and Terrapins have been pursuing Sullivan for nearly a year. South Carolina and Florida just offered him a few months ago,

To this point, Sullivan has scheduled official visits to Indiana, Ohio State, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

READ MORE: Nation's No. 5 WR Sets Commitment Date As 4 Major College Football Programs Push

The Buckeyes may be tough to beat at this stage if the program truly covets Sullivan. He's visited Ohio State a handful of times, including a trip on March 24. Head coach Ryan Day can point to his history of success, along with the numerous players he sent to the NFL level.

During his junior season at North Stafford High School, Sullivan starred in all three phases of the game. He totaled 85 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 9 pass deflections, and 4 interceptions on defense. Sullivan rushed 23 times for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 808 yards and 7 more scores on offense. He also returned a punt for a score.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety is regarded as the No. 332 overall prospect, the No. 33 S, and the No. 6 recruit in Virginia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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