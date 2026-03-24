Nation’s No. 10 TE Recruit Cuts Recruitment Down To 4 Major College Football Programs

The beginning of spring marks the next stage for rising seniors on the recruiting trail.

As the summer draws closer, an invisible clock is ticking and pressure is growing. Official visits are right around the corner, along with important decisions.

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Whether it's a commitment or a top schools list, there's no shortage of activity in the late stages of March.

A dynamic athlete in the 2027 class is narrowing his focus to four major college football programs.

Four-Star Tight End George Lamons Jr. Down To Four

Four-star tight end George Lamons Jr. has proven himself as a major threat in the Peach State. Plenty of schools have recognized the talent that he brings to the table, as Lamons Jr. holds nearly 30 scholarship offers.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Lamons Jr. is trimming his recruitment down to four. The SEC was heavily represented as Auburn, Alabama, and Florida made the cut, along with Louisville out of the ACC.

READ MORE: Nation’s No. 3 Recruit Lines Up Official Visits To Four College Football Powerhouses

All four programs have been pursuing Lamons Jr. since 2024. With that being said, the Tigers and Gators have undergone coaching changes since then. That hasn't stopped Jon Sumrall and Alex Golesh from making Lamons Jr. a top priority.

Lamons Jr. will spend a weekend with each of his contenders this summer.

Though a decision could come shortly after his trips, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Lamons Jr. take his time to make a pledge. After all, he was previously committed to Texas A&M for about five months and probably wants to get his second choice right.

During his junior season at Brooks County High School, Lamons Jr. caught 30 passes for 399 yards and 3 touchdowns, while adding a score on the ground.

Lamons Jr. had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2024, reeling in 63 passes for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns. That season, he posted 100+ receiving yards in 6 games, including 6 catches for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-7 victory against Washington-Wilkes High School.

The 6-foot-3.5, 213-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 242 overall prospect, the No. 10 TE, and the No. 27 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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