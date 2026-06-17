College Football's No. 1 DB Prospect Sweepstakes Down to Three National Powers

The end of June is set to bring about a flurry of commitments across the 2027 college football recruiting class.

With official visits largely in the rearview mirror, prospects are zeroing in on the program they find most suitable. Many of these prospects, especially the five-stars, announced their commitments before or during their official visits.

Cornerback John Meredith III is one of the few five-star prospects yet to announce his commitment. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Fort Worth, Texas, ranks as the No. 1 cornerback, No. 2 prospect in Texas and No. 2 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In his last season at Trinity High School, Meredith III earned All-District First Team recognition and received an invitation to the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game. Meredith III also competed in the triple jump and 200-meter dash for Trinity's track and field team.

After spending two football seasons at Trinity, Meredith III transferred to North Crowley High School. He is currently fighting to obtain eligibility for his senior year after being deemed ineligible for transferring for athletic purposes.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Meredith III as an "advanced cover corner that's built for the game's current era with his long limbs, quick reaction time and elite recovery speed" in a scouting report from January.

Meredith III is scheduled to announce his college decision on June 19. Keegan Pope of Rivals reported that a trio of SEC programs are the finalists to receive Meredith III's commitment.

Alabama

April 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen DeBoer arrives for the Captain’s Ceremony at Denny Chimes during the Alabama A Day at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide was the last of Meredith III's finalists to offer him a scholarship back in February of 2025. Meredith III has visited Alabama thrice since receiving the offer, including a visit for the Crimson Tide's football game against Vanderbilt last season.

Alabama's start on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle has been slower than most SEC programs. The Crimson Tide made a splash in April with the commitment of No. 1 quarterback prospect Elijah Haven, but he is one of only eight commitments in the class. Alabama is still in search of its first defensive back commitment.

Texas

The Longhorns extended their offer to Meredith III while he visited for their game against Mississippi State in 2024. He has visited Texas twice since then, most recently for an official visit on June 5.

Defensively, Texas has attacked the front more than the secondary in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Four-star safety Greedy James committed to the Longhorns on Dec. 3, 2025, but like Alabama, they are in search of their first cornerback commitment.

Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies started their recruitment of Meredith III early, offering him a scholarship at a camp in June of 2024. Texas A&M hosted Meredith III on unofficial visits during each of the last two football seasons and received an official visit on May 28.

Texas A&M's 22-man class ranks as the best in the country in part because of the work it has done in the secondary. At safety, the Aggies hold commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 safety prospects in Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell. Raylaun Henry, the No. 7 cornerback in the class, committed to the Aggies in November of 2025.