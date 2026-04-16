Elite 5-Star TE Announces Top 2 College Football Programs

Two-sport star tight ends have a lengthy history across football and basketball. NFL legends like Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates doubled up in both sports, even if they ended up finding their professional future on the gridiron. Another top tight end prospect looks likely to follow that path, and he's narrowing in on his school of choice, with two finalists ahead of the pack.

Ahmad Hudson is one of the top tight end prospects in the national 2027 class. In fact, Rivals' Industry Rankings place Hudson as the top tight end prospect and the No. 15 player in the nation. The basketball version of the rankings, though, also includes Hudson-- the No. 4 center and No. 25 player in the national hoops recruiting class.

Two-Sport Star's Favorite Schools

At Louisiana's Ruston High, Hudson has dominated in both sports, and he seeks to replicate the trick in college. But finding a program that meets Hudson's standards in both football and basketball has apparently been tricky, and he's named a pair of top schools, with LSU and Nebraska as his top choices.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to LSU and Nebraska‼️



Rivals’ @samspiegs has the latest as his decision nears…



Intel: https://t.co/Kb3qPvi6i1 pic.twitter.com/qM4RGtAeOp — Rivals (@Rivals) April 14, 2026

With the Tigers, Lane Kiffin's football program and Will Wade's hoops squad would both benefit from Hudson's talent. While both are newly hired coaches, both are energizing their respective squads and have solid histories of coaching excellence.

Nebraska's impacted coaches are Matt Rhule on the gridiron and Fred Hoiberg on the hardwood. Hoiberg took the Huskers to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last month and Rhule is seeking to review Husker fortunes off back-to-back bowl seasons.

Recruiting Status of Hudson's Top Schools (and his other sport)

Nebraska has been the busier school in 2027 football recruiting. The Huskers have seven verbal commitments and currently rank No. 11 in the Rivals team rankings. A pair of top 100 commits, including QB Trae Taylor, have Nebraska off to a hot start. No tight ends have yet committed to the Huskers.

LSU has taken things slowly after a massive portal class. Only two players have yet verbally committed to be part of the Tigers' 2027 class, which leaves LSU outside the scope of Rivals' team rankings. Both of the two commits are four-star players, but neither is a tight end.

Hudson's decision will be an early one on the hoops side. Only two players ranked above Hudson in Rivals' 2027-28 basketball recruiting list have given verbal commitments yet, with Kansas and Ohio State each claiming a top recruit from that class.

LSU seems to be a massive favorite, as documented by a near-unanimous verdict in Rivals' expert predictions. The Tigers certainly have a geographical advantage as well and are set to be the later of Hudson's two scheduled official visits in June.

Newly-hired LSU basketball coach Will Wade may get a recruiting assist from Lane Kiffin on top 25 recruit Ahmad Hudson. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images