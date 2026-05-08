40-TD QB Prospect Chance Thomas Announces Top 3 College Football Programs Before Decision

Grab a quarterback while you can, because if you wait, there might not be too many leftovers. The board is drying up quickly.

42 of the top 55 signal-callers in the 2027 class have already publicly announced decisions. A premium position is being magnified even further due to the lack of uncommitted recruits remaining going into the summer.

READ MORE: Nation’s No. 8 WR Recruit Osani Gayles Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

The college football programs that are still looking for a quarterback need to act swiftly. Another prospect is on the cusp of wrapping up his recruitment.

Three-Star QB Set To Announce Decision Between Utah, Auburn, and Kansas

According to 247Sports, three-star quarterback Chance Thomas is closing on a decision. Thomas plans to reveal his pledge on Monday, May 11.

Three programs remain in the running; Utah, Auburn, and Kansas.

From the outside looking in, Kansas and Utah appear to be the main contenders. Thomas hasn't visited Auburn in over a year. Since then, the Tigers have made a head coaching change.

READ MORE: Nation’s No. 8 RB Set To Choose Between Four Major College Football Programs

Meanwhile, Kansas is scheduled to host Thomas for an official visit on June 5. The Jayhawks don't hold a quarterback pledge at this time. The program is looking for a successor to former star Jalon Daniels, who landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Thomas sports similar dual-threat ability.

Utah is an interesting option as well. The program is going through a coaching transition with Morgan Scalley taking over for longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Utes are searching for a quarterback to spark their recruiting class.

During his junior season at Western High School, Thomas completed 193/270 passes for 3,327 yards with 33 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He added 94 carries for 734 yards and 7 more scores on the ground.

Thomas passed for 300+ yards in five outings, including a season-high 16/21 passing for 432 yards with 7 touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 55-6 victory against San Dimas High School on September 19.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 728 overall prospect, the No. 42 QB, and the No. 59 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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