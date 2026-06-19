Nation's No. 2 WR Emerges as Top Uncommitted 5-Star Recruit in College Football

A major domino fell in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle on Friday.

Five-star cornerback John Meredith III announced his college commitment to Texas over Texas A&M and Alabama, marking the 25th five-star prospect to commit to a school in the class. With Meredith III's commitment, only seven uncommitted five-star prospects remain in the class.

Rivals updated its rankings of uncommitted five-star prospects in the hours after Meredith III's decision. It now slots wide receiver Monshun Sales as the top uncommitted five-star prospect in the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-5, 201-pounder from Indianapolis, Indiana, ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 prospect in Indiana and No. 8 overall prospect in the cycle, according to Rivals. Sales ranks only behind Texas commit Easton Royal among wide receivers.

In his last two seasons at Lawrence North High School, Sales reeled in 71 receptions for 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns. He runs in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, 4x100-meter relay and participates in the long and high jumps on Lawrence North's track and field team.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said that Sales "took the next step as a junior and was nothing but a mismatch" and highlighted his ability to "levitate to snag off-target passes" in a scouting report from February.

Recruiting interests

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) and offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) help up wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) after the final play in the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sales took full advantage of the official visit period to scope out his next stop, scheduling five visits between the end of April and the middle of June.

Indiana received the first of Sales' official visits on April 24. The Hoosiers are the only in-state program vying for Sales' commitment and are hopeful recent additions to their trophy case can attract unprecedented talent to their cause. Indiana already holds a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Mason McDermott, the No. 5 prospect in the Hoosier State.

Ohio State was the other Big Ten power to receive a visit from Sales on June 12. The Buckeyes hold a commitment from No. 3 wide receiver Jamier Brown, so a commitment from Sales would result in a potent 2027 wide receiver duo.

Alabama received the first of Sales' official SEC visits on May 29. The Crimson Tide is searching for its first wide receiver pledge for the class of 2027, but it holds a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Elijah Haven, so a commitment from Sales would foster an elite 2027 connection.

Texas is receiving a visit from Sales over the weekend. The Longhorns already hold a commitment from the aforementioned Royal, so there is a possibility for them to sign the two highest-rated wide receivers in the 2027 cycle.

However, LSU is lurking in both Royal and Sales' recruitment. Royal is from New Orleans, so Lane Kiffin's staff has been working to flip him away from Texas for months. Sales visited the Tigers on Tuesday, so Kiffin's hopes of adding another rangy athlete alongside No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson to his 2027 class are alive and well.