Nation's No. 1 QB courted by hometown program trying to flip Georgia commit
The Vanderbilt Commodores are aggressively pursuing Jared Curtis as the early signing period from Dec. 3 to 5 quickly approaches. He is the nation's top quarterback prospect, per Rivals, and a current Georgia Bulldogs pledge.
This recruitment battle features a stark contrast between an ascending hometown program offering immediate playing time and an established college football juggernaut known for development.
Curtis plans to finalize his decision later this week. The Nashville Christian School standout has continued to engage with Vanderbilt despite his verbal commitment to Georgia.
Rumors of a potential flip have intensified following a recent contract extension for Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. ESPN reporter Eli Lederman noted that the program intensified efforts to flip the five-star prospect immediately following the announcement of Lea's new deal.
The timing of this decision adds a layer of complexity to the situation. Curtis will not sign his National Letter of Intent when the early signing period opens on Tuesday.
Also on Friday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged his prediction that Curtis would flip his commitment to Vanderbilt.
He has prioritized his high school team's pursuit of a repeat state championship over the immediate recruiting frenzy. This delay forces both coaching staffs to wait just a little longer for a final verdict.
Top Recruit Jared Curtis Expected to Sign Friday Before SEC Championship
Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation confirmed that Curtis will bypass the initial signing day on December 3. The five-star quarterback travels to Chattanooga that day to prepare for the Division II-A state title game. That contest takes place on December 4 so he will not sign publicly then either. The current plan is for Curtis to sign with the school of his choice on Friday, December 5.
This timeline extends the drama for fans in Athens and Nashville. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia recently praised the high schooler's immense talent. Pavia noted that Curtis has an arm that reminds him of Patrick Mahomes and expressed hope that the recruit stays in Nashville.
The Commodores offer the potential for immediate playing time. Curtis could theoretically start week one as a freshman. This differs from the situation at Georgia where he would likely sit behind quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Vanderbilt fans have made their desires clear. Attendees displayed signs reading "We want Jared Curtis" and even comedian Nate Bargatze made public calls trying to persuade the young signal-caller during a recent broadcast of College GameDay in Nashville.
The local pitch focuses on the chance to become a legend at home. However, Georgia has a proven track record of developing NFL talent. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and analyst Brandon Streeter possess a history of developing top prospects into first overall draft picks.
The Bulldogs also provide stability under head coach Kirby Smart. Curtis previously cited championship opportunities and Heisman aspirations as key factors in his recruitment. He has put up numbers that support those ambitions.
Curtis completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns during his junior campaign. He also added 637 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground.