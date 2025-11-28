Nation's No. 1 QB courted by hometown program trying to flip Georgia commit

Following Lea's extension, @espn sources expect Vanderbilt to intensify its efforts to flip five-star Georgia quarterback pledge Jared Curtis.



Curtis, ESPN's No. 2 QB recruit in 2026, is from Nashville and could have the chance to start from Day 1 with the Commodores next fall. https://t.co/5UffOdIhTw pic.twitter.com/UMRklDn4uC