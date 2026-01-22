No. 1 IOL prospect heavily linked to seven college football programs

Albert Simien (Sam Houston HS, Lake Charles, Louisiana) is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior offensive-line prospect in the 2027 cycle, ranked as a consensus five-star recruit, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman nationally, and the No. 4 overall prospect in Louisiana by ESPN.

He has earned invitations to both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl, where scouts have highlighted his length, functional mobility, balance, and dominant run-blocking ability, traits that project him as a potential day-one contributor at the Power Five level.

That profile has led to more than 20 scholarship offers from top programs across the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten.

Recently, however, Rivals reported that seven schools have emerged as the primary contenders in Simien’s recruitment: Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

Rivals' @samspiegs has the latest on several blue-chippers in the Mid-South as they move closer to making college commitments⌛️



Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oregon and more are trending...



Intel: https://t.co/sKWnK7AaAj pic.twitter.com/j9uEdpDeKP — Rivals (@Rivals) January 20, 2026

Alabama sells immediate player development, an NFL track record, and a national profile that maximizes Simien’s pro ceiling. Kalen DeBoer’s staff brought veteran OL coach Chris Kapilovic to Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2024 season and continues to aggressively recruit interior size, a clear pitch for a high-ceiling interior offensive linemen.

LSU offers the “stay-home” narrative plus a freshly retooled offensive staff under Lane Kiffin that just added experienced O-line boss Eric Wolford. That combination (local recruiting footprint, big-play offense, strong NIL market in Louisiana) is uniquely persuasive for a Lake Charles prospect.

Nebraska can promise heavy reps and a rebuild spotlight under Matt Rhule; the Huskers just hired Geep Wade to lead the line and are prioritizing trench recruits. For Simien, Lincoln offers a clear early-starter opportunity, coach-led development, and a defensive-front-heavy conference that builds toughness.

Notre Dame blends elite positional coaching (Joe Rudolph’s Joe-Moore lineage), a program identity around OL development, and a family atmosphere that Simien explicitly praised on visits.

Notre Dame’s track record of turning linemen into reliable pros and its recruiting attention make it an appealing non-SEC option.

Auburn football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during his introductory press conference at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn’s new run-game coordinator/offensive line coach, Tyler Hudanick (and a staff built by Alex Golesh), can offer a modern, high-volume rushing attack and immediate schematic fit. Auburn can promise hands-on OL coaching plus the chance to be a foundational starter in a program retooling its identity.

Ole Miss pairs an established OL recruiter (John Garrison) with a program aggressively adding portal and high-school talent. The Rebels can sell proven SEC production, a strong run-blocking pedigree, and a transfer portal pipeline that shortens the route to playing time and on-field success.

Tennessee’s offensive line under Glen Elarbee has been a Joe-Moore semifinalist producer and a reliable NFL feeder. The Vols sell strong region recruiting touchpoints, proven OL coaching continuity, and a physical, pro-style environment that readies interior linemen for the next level.

Read More at College Football HQ