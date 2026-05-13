No. 1 QB in California, Dane Weber, Announces Top Three College Football Programs

The race to recruit the premier prospects in the class of 2027 is tightening in mid-May of the 2026 college football offseason.

Now that summer is on the horizon, many of the key prospects in the class are announcing commitments more frequently. Another large group is still winnowing down their lists of schools and scheduling official visits before deciding upon a commitment.

Four-star quarterback Dane Weber resides among the uncommitted prospects. The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Temecula, California, ranks as the No. 29 quarterback (No. 1 in California), No. 34 prospect in California and No. 421 overall prospect in the class of 2027, according to Rivals.

In two seasons as Chaparral High School's starting quarterback, Weber has thrown for 6,314 yards, 68 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 1,522 yards and 25 more touchdowns. He has previously run track for Chaparral High School.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Weber as a "tough and competitive signal-caller that just makes things happen" and said that he is "not one to panic when pockets collapse and is frequently extending plays with his wheels." Ivins' comparison for Weber is to current Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, another quarterback well-known for his grit.

While no decision has been reached, Weber took a major step toward a commitment on Tuesday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Weber has officially trimmed his list of options to three schools.

California

California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) after defeating SMU | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden Bears are among the two in-state programs jockeying for Weber's commitment. California offered Weber his scholarship in late January, nearly two months after parting ways with head coach Justin Wilcox and hiring Tosh Lupoi. Weber visited the Golden Bears for a spring practice and will make his official visit on May 29.

California enters its second season with Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as its starting quarterback in 2026. New additions to the roster at quarterback include Colorado State transfer Jackson Brousseau and three-star freshman Nainoa Lopes.

Cincinnati

The Bearcats offered Weber a scholarship the earliest of his three finalists, extending that offer in June of 2025. Cincinnati marked the first of Weber's official visits in 2026 back at the beginning of April.

Cincinnati was one of several Power Four teams that saw its starting quarterback hit the NCAA transfer portal in January, so it went out and acquired former Georgia Southern starter JC French IV as its next starter. The Bearcats already hold a quarterback commit in their 2027 class; three-star Camden Hughes committed to Cincinnati on April 18.

UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Like California, UCLA offered Weber a scholarship nearly two months after naming Bob Chesney as its next head coach. The Bruins seem most interesting Weber; he has visited UCLA four times since receiving his offer and will officially visit on June 19, the last of his official visits.

Bob Chesney's first spring at UCLA has been a busy one on the recruiting trail. Of the 19 commits the Bruins currently hold, 16 have announced their commitments since the start of April. Many of these recruits rank as four-star and within the top 20 prospects at their respective position groups.