No. 2 QB prospect strongly linked to four major college football programs

Israel Abrams, a 6-foot-4, 187-pound dual-threat quarterback in the 2027 class, has emerged as one of the nation’s premier high school prospects.

As a sophomore at Montini Catholic High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Abrams threw for 2,033 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 63.0% of his passes while throwing just three interceptions, adding 335 rushing yards, and leading Montini to a state championship.

Abrams took a significant leap as a junior, leading the state in passing with 4,072 yards and 40 passing touchdowns while averaging more than 290 yards per game.

He completed 68.5% of his passes and added 10 rushing touchdowns, giving him 50 total scores on the season and cementing his status as an elite dual-threat playmaker.

That production has translated directly to national recruiting acclaim, with 247Sports ranking Abrams as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 22 overall recruit nationally, while ESPN assigns him an 82 scout grade and includes him in its Jr. 300 rankings.

Unsurprisingly, Abrams has drawn heavy interest from major programs, including scholarship offers and visits from Purdue, Iowa State, Tennessee, and Auburn.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field with his team in a game against the Northwestern Wildcats | David Banks-Imagn Images

Purdue is in the midst of a full reset under Barry Odom following a 2–10 season in 2025 and widespread staff turnover, and the Boilermakers need a high-upside, signal-caller recruit to reestablish offensive identity and stabilize the quarterback room.

Historically marketed as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” Purdue has struggled to match that reputation in recent years, with just three total wins over the last two seasons and modest passing production, a gap that a prospect like Abrams could eventually fill.

Iowa State’s pursuit is driven by transition as well. The Matt Campbell era prioritized physicality, structure, and quarterback development, but Campbell’s departure to Penn State, followed by junior starter Rocco Becht, has left the Cyclones searching for a new identity at the position.

Under new head coach Jimmy Rogers, a former FCS national championship-winning coach at South Dakota State, Iowa State is shifting toward a scheme and era, and landing a player like Abrams immediately provides them with a potential cornerstone for the program’s next phase.

Under Josh Heupel, Tennessee’s up-tempo, vertical offense rewards big-arm, play-extending quarterbacks, a profile exemplified by starter Joey Aguilar’s 2025 production (3,565 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 67.3% completion rate, 156.1 passer rating).

However, uncertainty around Aguilar’s eligibility and recent portal activity leaves depth and future planning open questions.

Auburn, meanwhile, is signaling a full offensive reset under new head coach Alex Golesh. Known for his creative approach and emphasis on quarterback development, Golesh has already brought his South Florida starter, Byrum Brown, with him, underscoring how central the position is to his rebuild.

With Brown entering his final season of eligibility, a blue-chip quarterback like Abrams would represent a pivot from short-term portal fixes to a long-term, SEC-caliber solution.

