No. 3 Ranked College Football DL Prospect Emerges as Top Target for Three Powerhouses

Defensive linemen are usually some of the most sought-after recruits in the nation. The combination of massive size and explosive athleticism makes top defensive linemen must-grab recruits for top programs. One of the nation's top defensive line recruits is apparently contemplating a top three suitors, but is also holding several other power programs at arm's length.

Top Schools for Top Defensive Lineman

Kasi Currie, a California prep standout on the defensive line, is currently the No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2027 Rivals Industry rankings. The 6'4", 315-pound Currie has long been considering some of the nation's top programs (in fact, he recently scheduled several official visits) and may be narrowing his list in preparation for an upcoming decision.

According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Texas "remain[s] the team to be" in regard to Currie. Currie's top three teams are purported to be the Longhorns, Ohio State, and Georgia. That said, the standout defensive lineman is hearing from many more teams and there are other programs hoping to break into the recruiting finalists of the massive prep standout.

Elite prospect Kasi Currie currently has three teams that stand out in his recruitment, @adamgorney reports 👀



One program is believed to have the upper hand...



Read: https://t.co/aVRllgWSc8 pic.twitter.com/tIo77V3o0A — Rivals (@Rivals) April 2, 2026

Currie's Other Options

California has some ground to make up, but the home state school has impressed Currie via new head coach Tosh Lupoi. Additionally, Gorney notes that unlike many of the schools on Currie's top list, the Bears can certainly offer more of an opportunity at immediate playing time.

Miami and Alabama have also made their pitches to Currie. Currie took an unofficial visit to the Hurricanes and has been recently impressed by Alabama's ability to pitch Currie on a development plan similar to recent Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Recruiting overview of Currie's favorites

Texas has been active in the 2027 recruiting class, already nabbing seven verbal commitments and currently standing 12th in Rivals' team rankings. Five-star receiver Easton Royal is the star of the class so far, but a four-star EDGE, Cameron Hall, is also an impressive player. Hall is the lone defensive lineman currently committed to the Horns.

Ohio State has been even stronger, claiming nine 2027 verbal commitments and Rivals' No. 3 ranked class. The Buckeyes have a commitment from five-star EDGE David Jacobs, but he's the lone defensive lineman OSU has taken so far.

Georgia is sitting sixth in the Rivals national rankings and has nabbed eight verbal commitments of its own for the 2027 class. Five-star running back Kemon Spell is the headliner so far, but the Bulldogs have not yet taken any defensive line commitments in the class.