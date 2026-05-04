Gators Predicted to Land Top 100 Offensive Lineman

Already having a pair of top 150 offensive line commits in its 2027 recruiting class in five-star Maxwell Hiller and four-star Peyton Miller, while also being a finalist for a third in four-star Layton Von Brandt, the Florida Gators are in a strong position for a fourth top 150 offensive lineman recruit.

Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School four-star Elijah Hutcheson, Rivals' No. 77 overall recruit and No. 6 tackle, on Monday received a prediction from On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman to ultimately choose Florida over Clemson, which is considered the other top contender for Hutcheson's services.

Hutcheson (6-5, 260 pounds) has a final four of Florida, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. He will announce his decision on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Elijah Hutcheson will announce his commitment LIVE tomorrow at 4:00 PM ET on the @Rivals YouTube Channel 👀⁰

The 6’5 260 OT from Roanoke, VA is ranked as the No. 6 OT in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/RMWOaftggb pic.twitter.com/sgY6EWKOn4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2026

Should Hutcheson choose Florida, he would be the latest in a recent string of recruiting wins on the offensive line under position coach Phil Trautwein, who has put the Gators in a position to end multiple recruiting droughts with the 2027 class.

Miller's commitment on April 27, paired with Hiller's pledge on April 8, gave Florida its first pair of top 100 offensive line recruits since 2012, according to ESPN's rankings. On Sunday, Florida Gators on SI detailed that if Von Brandt, who has Florida in his final four schools, ultimately commits, it would give the Gators its first trio of top 150 offensive line recruits since 2006 (ESPN) and its first trio of top 100 offensive line recruits in program history (ESPN).

With Hutcheson predicted to choose Florida, he keeps the chance to end the top 150 drought if Von Brandt ultimately chooses another school, which is a strong possibility considering he is currently predicted to choose Notre Dame. That being said, if both ultimately commit to Florida, it would officially make program history by giving Florida four top 150 offensive linemen across ESPN's and 247 Sports' rankings for the first time.

Meanwhile, Alderman's prediction for Florida to land Hutcheson is the latest positive recruiting news for the Gators after a strong April. Three more prospects with at least one prediction to choose Florida are set to announce their decisions this week, with four-star safety Kailib Dillard also announcing on Tuesday, three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui announcing on Wednesday and four-star running back Andrew Beard announcing on Friday.

Florida also holds existing predictions to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. After landing seven commits in April, Florida's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks eighth in the Rivals Industry Ranking and in the 247 Sports Composite.

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