SEC Powerhouse Emerges as Favorite in Four-Team Race for 4-Star EDGE

One of the hottest recruiting teams in college football is looking to press a home-state advantage and keep the fires warm. While the national 2027 recruiting scene is still very much taking form, top players are flying off the board and particularly in the SEC, programs are making the push for top talent.

One of the hottest programs in college football recruiting is the Florida Gators. Under the direction of new head coach Jon Sumrall, Florida nabbed a top offensive line recruit, picked up a significant QB commitment, and has generally been making waves with the enthusiasm and energy of their new head coach.

Florida Zeroing in on Target?

Florida's spring game was played this past weekend and one of many unofficial visitors was four-star EDGE recruit Frederick Ards III. Ards, who is ranked in the top 100 nationally by Rivals' Industry Ranking, could be a significant target for the Gators. In their The Inside Scoop podcast, Rivals analysts Josh Newburg and Chad Simmons discussed the latest developments in Ards' recruitment.

"He's got in front of the new staff for the first time, felt their energry, heard their plan, and he's been back multiple times." said Simmons. "I think Florida is in great position here."

Other Suitors for Ards

Simmons named South Carolina, Alabama, and Texas A&M as other major contenders for Ards' commitment. "It's going to be a very difficult from an Alabama, South Carolina, A&M, whoever it is, to pull him out of the sunshine," noted Simmons, in naming the Gators as the leader.

Recruiting Status of Ards' Top Teams

Off their recent run, the Gators are now No. 10 nationally in Rivals' team rankings, despite having just six commits. Lineman Maxwell Hiller, the national No. 4 player in Rivals' Industry Rankings, is the major star so far, and Ards would mark a second top 100 commit in the class. The Gators haven't yet taken any defensive front commits.

Texas A&M sits atop the national rankings, with 11 commitments so far. The highest-ranked pick up is EDGE Zyron Forstall from New Orleans. Forstall's dimmensions (6'3", 235 pounds) are basically identical to Ards, as is his position, but Forstall is the No. 16 player in the nation. A&M has another four-star EDGE commit in Kaden McCarty of Texas, with two interior defensive linemen already committed.

Alabama and South Carolina have had slower starts. The Tide have four commits and are No. 22 in Rivals' rankings. They do have a defensive line commit already in three-star AJ Pauley. South Carolina isn't even in the Rivals rankings yet, as the Gamecocks have just two commits, neither a defensive lineman.

The Rivals prediction team seems to concur with Simmons, with over 93% of expert picks entered for the Gators, with Alabama distant second.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are also recruiting Frederick Ards, but may be falling behind. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images