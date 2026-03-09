SEC Showdown Heats Up for Nation's No. 13 Wide Receiver

One top 2027 wide receiver prospect has seen his SEC-based recruitment take a few notable turns. With programs suddenly getting more active in seeking 2027 recruits (Oklahoma has already amassed 19 verbal commitments), several SEC schools are invested in a particular wide receiver's recruitment. But a recent offer apparently changed the landscape.

On a recent Rivals podcast, four-star Florida wide receiver target Elias Pearl's recruitment was discussed. Pearl is the No. 77 ranked player in the nation in the latest update of the Rivals300, which slots him as the No. 13 wide receiver prospect in the nation. The 5'11" playmaker has seen his stock rise, and now, a recent offer has changed the shape of Pearl's recruitment.

Pearl's SEC leader

Rivals writer Blake Alderman noted the impact of a recent Florida offer for Pearl. Alderman termed Florida as Pearl's "dream school." Apparently, as a child, Pearl had some sort of health ailment that required treatment at the hospital on UF's campus and those days created a special connection between Pearl and UF. Pearl recently visited Florida and has termed the Gators as his leader.

Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Florida to land 4-star WR Elias Pearl



Pearl was named overall MVP at Rivals Miami Elite Camp.



March 5, 2026

The competition for Pearl's commitment

But several other SEC programs are significantly involved in Pearl's recruitment. Ole Miss and Georgia are two other teams involved with Pearl, with Rivals noting a scheduled official visit to the Rebels in June. Pearl also notably performed well at Miami's camp in February, so the Hurricanes could be a factor in his ultimate destination. Colorado has also been mentioned in Pearl's recruitment.

Alderman gives the Gators the early pole position, however. He noted that Ole Miss and Georgia "are chasing Florida right now." It is, of course, very early in the recruiting cycle for all three SEC schools.

How Pearl's leaders are stacking up for 2027

Georgia has been the busiest so far in assembling a group of 2027 commits. Six players have verbally committed to the Bulldogs, placing UGA fifth in the current Rivals team rankings. Georgia does have a wide receiver commit already with three-star recruit Aden Starling from Texas having committed in December.

Ole Miss is No. 11 in the current Rivals team rankings, having secured four 2027 commits so far. Three of the commits are on the defensive side of the ball, with four-star QB Keegan Croucher the lone offensive commitment that the Rebels have taken so far.

Florida, meanwhile, isn't included in the current team rankings as they only have two 2027 commits so far. With a cornerback and a tight end in the fold, Florida's receiver situation remains entirely open. A home-state commitment from a four-star player could be the end game, but Pearl's recruitment could extend all the way through November.