Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games
The Big 12's Week 9 slate spans all three primary partners — TNT Sports in the noon window, FOX in mid-afternoon and ESPN deep into the late night — with three games carrying six-day network designations. The Dillons Sunflower Showdown opens the day on TNT/HBO Max from Lawrence, BYU-Iowa State occupies FOX's 3:30 p.m. showcase, and "Big 12 After Dark" returns with Colorado at Utah on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET. Selections for Baylor-Cincinnati, Oklahoma State-Texas Tech and Houston-Arizona State were placed in ESPN's flex buckets and will be finalized later. All times Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 25 (Week 9)
- Kansas State at Kansas — 12:00 p.m., TNT/HBO Max (simulcast on truTV)
- BYU at Iowa State — 3:30 p.m., FOX
- Baylor at Cincinnati — 4:00 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — 4:00 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
- TCU at West Virginia — 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Houston at Arizona State — 8:00 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Colorado at Utah — 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Off this week: Arizona, UCF.
