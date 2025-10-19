College Football HQ

Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games

Patrick Previty

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

The Big 12's Week 9 slate spans all three primary partners — TNT Sports in the noon window, FOX in mid-afternoon and ESPN deep into the late night — with three games carrying six-day network designations. The Dillons Sunflower Showdown opens the day on TNT/HBO Max from Lawrence, BYU-Iowa State occupies FOX's 3:30 p.m. showcase, and "Big 12 After Dark" returns with Colorado at Utah on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET. Selections for Baylor-Cincinnati, Oklahoma State-Texas Tech and Houston-Arizona State were placed in ESPN's flex buckets and will be finalized later. All times Eastern and subject to change.

Saturday, Oct. 25 (Week 9)

  • Kansas State at Kansas — 12:00 p.m., TNT/HBO Max (simulcast on truTV)
  • BYU at Iowa State — 3:30 p.m., FOX
  • Baylor at Cincinnati — 4:00 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — 4:00 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • TCU at West Virginia — 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
  • Houston at Arizona State — 8:00 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Colorado at Utah — 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Off this week: Arizona, UCF.

