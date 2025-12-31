All-Conference DT testing college football transfer portal waters

A mass exodus is underway across the country, as nearly 1,500 college football players have publicly announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Only two days remain until the action officially kicks off on Friday, January 2. Players looking for new homes will have 15 days to officially enter the portal, after which they can be contacted by other coaches. Most of the communication is already underway between schools and agents.

The majority of players transferring this offseason are seeking an upgrade, whether that's a pay raise, a higher-caliber school, or both.

A defender coming off an all-conference season is one of the latest portal entries who could draw interest from P4 programs seeking someone to bolster their defense.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive lineman Talan Carter (92) and wide receiver Deondre Johnson (11) celebrate | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, sophomore defensive tackle Talan Carter announced his plans to move on after two seasons at Jacksonville State, per CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.

Carter put together a breakout campaign in 2025, totaling 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections. He started in all 14 games for the Gamecocks. Carter recorded 6+ tackles in six games, including four consecutive outings late in the season with at least 7 tackles.

The Mississippi native posted 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack in a 19-15 loss to Kennesaw State in the Conference USA championship game.

Carter was the fourth-highest graded player on Jacksonville State's defense, coming in at 76.3 overall, per PFF. He was on the field for 611 snaps, the eighth most on the team.

Following his productive season, Carter was one of 14 Gamecocks to earn all-conference honors as he was selected to the All-CUSA second-team.

Carter originally signed with Jacksonville State as an unranked recruit in the 2024 class, joining the program under former head coach Rich Rodriguez. He chose the Gamecocks over offers from Arkansas State, Georgia State, and Liberty.

JSU brought in Charles Kelly to lead the program after Rodriguez's departure. Carter stuck around, and his decision to remain patient paid off this fall.

With his stock rising, the 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive lineman is hoping to find an opportunity in the portal. Carter will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

