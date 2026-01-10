No. 1 transfer portal defender set to visit fourth college football program

Nearly 5,000 Division I college football players have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal since it opened for business on January 2. The numbers are vast, but the cream of the crop always rises to the top.

There are a few positions that aren't as deep on the open market this year, including offensive tackle and linebacker. The top players at those spots are becoming increasingly coveted by teams looking to flip their rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

MORE: 3,500-yard college football transfer QB announces commitment after All-American season

In a recruitment that has provided plenty of twists and turns, one of the most desired defenders in the portal continues to explore his options.

Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against West Virginia | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Pittsburgh junior linebacker transfer Rasheem Biles is expected to visit Miami on Sunday, the final day before a dead period. Biles previously took trips to Texas, Michigan, and Colorado. He also cancelled a visit to Florida State.

The Hurricanes are gearing up for a national championship appearance against the Indiana Hoosiers next week, but are pulling double duty in the portal. Miami is a known spender in the NIL era, while the Longhorns and Wolverines have plenty of funds as well.

A big payday appears to be exactly what Biles is searching for, going into his final season of eligibility. There's a good chance he'll be able to cash in, considering his production at Pittsburgh over the last three years. Biles is ranked No. 1 among linebackers in the transfer portal, per On3.

MORE: Big 10 starter eyeing three major programs in college football transfer portal

In just ten games this past season, Biles totaled a career-high 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns. He tied for the most pick-sixes in the country, earning a second-team All-ACC selection. Biles ranked in the top five in the conference in total tackles and tackles for loss.

Biles broke onto the scene in 2024, recording 82 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 9 pass deflections, and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown.

The Ohio native tied the Pittsburgh record for blocked kicks in a single season during his true freshman campaign. He blocked three punts, getting his hands on a kick against West Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida State.

Biles stands at 6-foot-1, 215-pounds. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game