Big 10 starter eyeing three major programs in college football transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal is raging on in the early stages of January.

Though this is only the fifth day the portal has been officially open, there's a ton of movement across the country. Hundreds of transfers have already made commitments, while many others are mulling over their options.

MORE: Head coaches address transfer portal challenges ahead of College Football Playoff

Either way, with only one transfer window this year, it is important to make the right decision, rather than the fastest.

Maryland Terrapins defensive back La'khi Roland (27) during an 100-yard interception return for a touchdown | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' Gavin Hart, Maryland sophomore cornerback transfer La'Khi Roland has cut his portal recruitment down to three. Roland is narrowing his focus to Ohio State, Arkansas, and Georgia Tech. He's visited all three programs in recent days.

The Buckeyes were eliminated from the College Football Playoffs last week. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks and Yellow Jackets are both going through coaching changes.

Arkansas hired Ryan Silverfield from Memphis to be its head coach. Georgia Tech has lost both of its coordinators: defensive coordinator Blake Gideon to Texas and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville.

MORE: All-conference D2 transfer sets visits to multiple College Football Playoff teams

Roland is coming off his second season with the Terrapins. In 2025, he appeared in 11 games and made six starts. He started five of the final six games of the campaign. Roland totaled a career-high 21 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 3 interceptions, including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Georgia native recorded a season-best five tackles in a 27-10 victory against Wisconsin on September 20. A week earlier, Roland brought back an interception 100 yards for a score as Maryland took down Towson. Roland was the first member of the program in over 60 years with a 100-yard pick-six.

In 376 snaps, Roland graded out at 67.7 overall, per PFF. He missed 16% of his tackles and surrendered 15 receptions on 26 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Roland signed with Maryland as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. In his first year with the program, he saw action in six games, totaling 10 tackles and 1 pass deflection.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound cornerback will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game