4-Star WR Announces Top 10 Schools After 11-Touchdown Season

College football is starting to hit its first dry well of the offseason. The National Championship is in the rearview mirror, along with the majority of the NCAA Transfer Portal and coaching carousel madness.

At this point, fans are counting down the days until spring practices kick off around the country. That will be the only period to get a true taste of football before August.

MORE: College Football Insider Predicts Landing Spot for Uber-Talented 5-Star Recruit

In the meantime, the recruiting trail is picking up. This is the time of the year when recruits and colleges are scrambling. It will all boil over when an explosive summer of official visits and commitments begins in late May.

Prospects are already positioning themselves for what's to come. One of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class recently trimmed his recruitment down.

Four-Star Pass-Catcher Focused On 10 Schools

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver and rising senior Jabari Watkins announced he was cutting his list to ten schools. He will be focused on a plethora of programs out of the ACC and SEC; Georgia, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

The majority of the teams have been involved with Watkins for quite some time. Arkansas recently re-offered him following a coaching change.

Watkins received visits from coaches from Georgia, Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Pittsburgh last month. He also took a trip to Tallahassee to get a closer look at the Seminoles.

MORE: Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB

Though he hasn't announced a commitment timeline, Watkins has scheduled official visits to Louisville (May 29-31) and FSU (June 12-14).

Watkins was pledged to Nebraska from September to December. He may take longer to make his next decision.

During his junior season at Thomas County Central, Watkins played a key role on a state championship team. He caught 55 passes for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Watkins scored six touchdowns in his first three games of the season. He had two outings with 100+ receiving yards, including 5 catches for 108 yards and a score in a 49-28 victory against Roswell High School on December 11.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 204 overall prospect, the No. 28 WR, and the No. 24 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference



• 32-Touchdown QB Announces Commitment to Unexpected College Football Program



• Nation’s No. 3 QB Receives Multiple Notable Power Four Offers After 48-TD Season



• 44-touchdown QB Flips to College Football Playoff Program

