JUCO player of the year finalist enters college football transfer portal

For the most part, college football is focused on the cream of the crop in the sport. Five-star recruits, Heisman Trophy finalists, and potential NFL Draft picks steal a lot of the spotlight.

At the same time, football is built around the underdog story and the forgotten players who come out of nowhere to make a name for themselves.

Whether someone is playing in the FBS or at the D2 level, talent is talent. Thousands of players around the country will move through the transfer portal this offseason, some looking to move up and others forced to move down.

One of the latest names to hit the portal should have some capable options.

JUCO Finalist Enters Transfer Portal To Test Options

On Thursday, redshirt junior Idaho linebacker Will Cornelson entered the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. Cornelson spent the 2025 season with the Vandals, who compete in the FCS. He appeared in ten games, totaling 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery.

Cornelson has had quite the journey at the college level, joining Texas State as an unranked recruit in 2022. He didn't see an appearance in his lone year with the program, earning a redshirt.

Following his true freshman season at Texas State, Cornelson decided to go the JUCO route, landing at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

Cornelson primarily contributed off the bench in 2023, seeing action in nine games and recording three total tackles.

Idaho linebacker Will Cornelson is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder registered 31 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 10 games this season.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/81evD1UoWa — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 19, 2025

Then, the 2024 season rolled around, and Cornelson put himself on the map. In 11 starts, he tallied 126 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 1 interception that he returned for 57 yards.

Cornelson totaled 10 or more tackles in ten of his 11 appearances, including two games with 14 total stops. His 126 tackles were the most by anyone at the JUCO level since 2019.

The Texas native was named one of three finalists for the 2024 JUCOWeekly Trophy, which goes to the top junior college player in the country. He was also selected as an NJCAA Second-Team All-American and earned all-conference honors.

Cornelson stands at 6-foot-2, 230-pounds and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Read more on College Football HQ

• $45 million college football head coach reportedly offers Lane Kiffin unexpected role

• Paul Finebaum believes one SEC school is sticking by an ‘average’ head coach

• SEC football coach predicts major change after missing College Football Playoff

• Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (Dec. 17)