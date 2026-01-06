Louis Riddick endorses five-star freshman QB amid transfer portal report

One of the problems of the transfer portal is that keeping more than one quarterback is likely more challenging than ever. Given free movement, talented players don't want to sit-- particularly for multiple seasons.

Indeed, in December, one CBS sports analyst noted that of the eight five-star QB signees she located between 2023 and 2024, Arch Manning was the only one who had not transferred at some point. That trend looks likely to continue.

Recent rumors have indicated that USC five-star QB signee Husan Longstreet is contemplating entering the transfer portal. Longstreet played in four games as a true freshman at USC in 2025, throwing just 15 passes while carrying out 11 rushing attempts. He played well in his brief action, running for two scores and passing for one more. But he hasn't played, which led to a statement of support from ESPN's Louis Riddick.

This young man is legit crazy talented. No doubt he wants to play and deserves to play in 2026. Just not going to happen at USC https://t.co/0RDMa1XIyC — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 6, 2026

The elephant in the room for Longstreet's days at USC is Jayden Maiava. Maiava transferred over from UNLV and had an electric junior season with the Trojans in 2025, passing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. Despite being eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, Maiava has chosen to return to USC, which would leave Longstreet presumably sitting the bench behind him for a second consecutive season.

Longstreet was a five-star recruit per 247sports in the 2025 recruiting class. Despite standing just 6' tall, 247 ranked him as the No. 4 QB in the national recruiting class, behind only Bryce Underwood, Alabama's Keelon Russell and Ohio State signee Tavien St. Clair. Immediately after Longstreet in the rankings was Maryland QB Malik Washington.

Longstreet's brother, Kevin, played at Louisville. But before circumstances could suggest a second USC-to-Louisville move after Miller Moss ahead of the 2025 season, it's worth noting that Kevin Longstreet is himself already in the transfer portal now.

Longstreet had an interesting recruitment. As a junior he released a top 8 which did not include either the school he originally committed to or the school he ultimately attended. Longstreet committed to Texas A&M in mid-2024, but after a November unofficial visit to USC, he then flipped his commitment to the Trojans.

Among potential schools to watch if Longstreet hits the portal, he attended junior day at Miami as a high school recruit. The Hurricanes are very much in the mix for a next QB, so Longstreet's situation could be sorted out in a hurry. If Louis Riddick is right, the future is bright, even if that future doesn't lie at USC.