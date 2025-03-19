Five-star WR Micah Hudson no longer with Texas A&M program
Former five-star transfer wide receiver Micah Hudson is no longer with the Texas A&M football program, Aggies head coach Mike Elko confirmed on Wednesday.
Shortly after those comments, it was revealed that Hudson has plans to re-enter the college football transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.
News of Hudson’s departure from the program follows months of speculation that the wide receiver had stepped away from the team, and amid mounting expectation that he would eventually separate from the Aggies entirely.
Those rumors began shortly after his bombshell transfer away from Texas Tech, where he originally pledged as that program’s first-ever five-star football recruiting acquisition.
The exact nature of Hudson’s situation remains unknown, but insiders have been of the opinion that he was not going to play for Texas A&M shortly after he committed to the program.
Hudson was a high-profile recruit out of Temple, Texas, considered the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 12 overall prospect, according to an average of the four national football recruiting services.
But he finished his freshman year with Texas Tech catching just 8 passes for 124 yards, ultimately deciding to transfer out of the program and land with the Aggies.
Now, he’s gone from there, too, and looking for his next destination ahead of the 2025 season.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams