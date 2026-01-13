Top transfer portal QB finally finds landing spot after sixth college visit

There have been plenty of twists and turns around college football since the NCAA transfer portal opened earlier this week.

The quarterback market has featured plenty of drama, including Desmond Williams planning to leave Washington before a controversial return, Kenny Minchey flipping from Nebraska, leading the Cornhuskers to pivot to Anthony Colandrea, and Sam Leavitt landing at LSU after exploring a plethora of options.

There's no lack of excitement, that's for sure.

Another top signal-caller has finally made a decision after being involved in some of the portal chaos.

Former Missouri QB Beau Pribula Finds New Home

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Max Olson, Missouri redshirt junior quarterback transfer Beau Pribula will spend his final season of eligibility in the ACC at Virginia. The Cavaliers were thrust into the market for a new arm following the NCAA denying Chandler Morris a seventh year, also hosting DJ Lagway before landing Pribula.

Pribula's recent trip to Virginia was his sixth of the transfer cycle, as he also visited Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Washington, and Tennessee. He was actually visiting the Cornhuskers during the situation where Matt Rhule was quickly forced to shift from Minchey to Colandrea.

Washington brought Pribula in, along with at least one other quarterback, in the wake of the uncertainty involving Williams. Those concerns have since been alleviated.

Virginia Tech (Bryce Baker) has found a signal-caller in the portal while Georgia Tech and Tennessee remain in the hunt. It's worth noting that Pribula is committed to Virginia, but until he officially signs, there's always the possibility he flips elsewhere, especially given how whacky this sport is right now.

In his lone season at Missouri, Pribula was expected to back up Sam Horn. However, Horn suffered an injury that knocked him out for the season, pushing Pribula into the starting lineup. In ten appearances, Pribula completed 182/270 passes for 1,941 yards with 11 touchdowns to 9 interceptions while adding 95 carries for 297 yards and 6 more scores.

Pribula won his first five starts with the Tigers. He completed a season-high 30/39 passes for 334 yards with 3 touchdowns to 0 interceptions in a 42-31 victory against Kansas on September 6.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound quarterback began his college career at Penn State, signing with the program as a three-star prospect in 2022. In 24 appearances with the Nittany Lions, Pribula completed 37/56 passes for 424 yards with 9 touchdowns to 1 interception. He also rushed 94 times for 571 yards and 10 more scores.

Pribula will have one season to make his mark at Virginia. The Cavaliers appeared in the 2025 ACC Championship. Coincidentally, the program faced Missouri, Pribula's former program, in the Gator Bowl, winning 13-7. Pribula didn't play in the game after deciding to transfer.

He's ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the portal, per 247Sports.

