Anthony Volpe Sees Historic Hit Streak End For New York Yankees
After extending his hitting streak to 21 games on Wednesday night, New York Yankees' shortstop Anthony Volpe saw his hit streak end on Thursday night.
Volpe went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels, 8-3, at Angel Stadium.
For Volpe, he fell one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for the longest hit streak in team history for someone 23 and younger. DiMaggio, who also owns the longest hit streak in baseball history at 56 games, had a 22-game hitting streak at the age of 22 in 1937.
For Volpe, it's great company to be in considering that DiMaggio is one of the most revered Yankees in history. It's also a sign of just how impactful Volpe can be and a sign of his growth here in year two of his career.
A former first-round pick, Volpe made his major league debut a season ago, hitting primarily at the bottom of the order. This year, he's at the top of the order, hitting .283 with six homers, 24 RBI and 11 steals in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
In part because of Volpe's contributions, the Yankees are 39-19 and in first place in the American League East. They also own the best record in the American League and are in position to contend for their first World Series title since 2009.
The Yankees will stay on the West Coast this weekend for a series against the San Francisco Giants, which begins Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.