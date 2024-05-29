Benches Clear Between Phillies and Giants After Bryce Harper Gets Brushed Back
The benches cleared on Wednesday afternoon in a contest between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.
After already seeing one inside pitch in the at-bat, Phillies' star Bryce Harper took exception to seeing a second one later in the same at-bat.
You can see the footage here, from Foul Territory, on social media:
Benches have cleared in the Phillies-Giants game after Bryce Harper was backed off the plate.
Look, it's understandable why Harper is upset: No one likes to see a 94 MPH projectile flying near their head, especially after you've already seen an inside pitch earlier in the at-bat, but there's no way that Kyle Harrison is trying to hit him. There's two strikes, there's two outs and there's two men on. The last thing that he wants to do is to load the bases, especially when he has a chance to get out of the inning there.
For what it's worth, given how the Phillies players defended Harper, it's obvious to see how connected this team is. He's their leader and they ride with him, but that still doesn't mean the reaction was justified.
The Phillies beat the Giants in this one, 6-1, to move to 39-18 on the season. The Giants fell to 29-28 after the loss. Harper was 1-for-5 at the plate and is now hitting .266 for the season. Harrison took the loss after throwing 5.0 innings. He's now 4-2 on the year with a 4.15 ERA.
Both teams will be off on Thursday.
