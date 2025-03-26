Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Makes Critical Decision Ahead of 2025 Season
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made a critical decision regarding end-of-game situations heading into the 2025 season.
Per Ian Browne of MLB.com on social media:
While Aroldis Chapman is the closer heading into the season, Alex Cora is leaving wiggle room for leverage.
For example, if Cory Seager leads off the eighth inning on Thursday, don't be surprised if Chapman takes the ball then with someone else (Hendriks or Slaten) in the 9th.
Chapman has beaten out Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten after a solid spring that saw him pitch to a 2.45 ERA in eight games. He struck out 14 in 7.1 innings and still features his upper-90s fastball.
The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with Boston this offseason. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in 68 games. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA, registering 14 saves in total. He took over at closer at the end of the year for an injured David Bednar, getting nine saves in that time.
Chapman has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pirates. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and the Rangers take the title in 2023.
The Red Sox have World Series aspirations in 2025 as well after signing Chapman, Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler this offeason. They also went out and acquired All-Star starter Garrett Crochet, who will take the ball on Opening Day.
The Red Sox open the season on Thursday at the Texas Rangers.
