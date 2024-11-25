Chicago White Sox Would 'Love To' Trade Luis Robert Jr., But Asking Price is High
The Chicago White Sox have been shedding talent for years now, and while most of this offseason's headlines are focused on where ace Garret Crochet will be shipped, outfielder Luis Robert Jr. could soon be on the move as well.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday that the White Sox would "love to unload" Robert before they trade away Crochet. Robert has been pegged as a potential trade candidate since the start of the offseason, with general manager Chris Getz openly discussing the possibility of a move earlier this month.
It remains to be seen what Chicago could get in return for Robert, who has appeared in an average of just 103 games a season post-COVID. The 27-year-old slugger is also due $15 million in 2025, carrying $20 million club options for both 2026 and 2027.
Per Nightengale, the White Sox's asking price is steep, and other teams don't appear willing to pay it at the moment.
"The guy is certainly intriguing, but they’ve got a really high price tag on him," one anonymous general manager told Nightengale. "You’ve got to hope he finally stays healthy and can be the player everyone envisioned all along. But the White Sox are acting like he’s some big star center fielder and are asking for your top prospects."
Robert burst onto the scene in 2020, winning a Gold Glove and finishing second the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He continued to show promise over the next few seasons, only for various hip, groin, head and wrist injuries to limit him to 68 games in 2021 and 98 games in 2022.
It took until 2023 for Robert to break out for real, as he finally made his first All-Star Game. Robert won a Silver Slugger Award and finished 12th in the AL MVP race after batting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS and a 5.0 WAR in 145 games.
However, the injury bug came back to haunt Robert in 2024. He suffered a right hip flexor strain in early April, and he remained out of the lineup until June 4.
Robert appeared in 100 games for Chicago this past season, batting .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .657 OPS and a 1.4 WAR.
Despite the career-worst stat line, Robert was still far and away the most valuable position player on the White Sox. That isn't saying much, though, since the team posted the worst record MLB has seen in generations.
Robert has averaged 31 home runs, 85 RBI, 24 stolen bases, 5.4 defensive runs saved and a 4.8 WAR per 162 games in his big league career.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.