MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (June 2)

The Detroit Tigers lead MLB with 39 wins and sit atop this week's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll. Check out the full list below.

Jack Ankony

Detroit Tigers outfielders Kerry Carpenter (30), Javier Báez (28) and Wenceel Pérez (46) celebrate a 4-3 win over San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers outfielders Kerry Carpenter (30), Javier Báez (28) and Wenceel Pérez (46) celebrate a 4-3 win over San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the calendar turns to June, an unexpected team leads MLB in wins.

That'd be the 39-21 Detroit Tigers, who were projected to win just 79 games and finish fourth in the AL Central by PECOTA in February. Manager A.J. Hinch's club pitched especially well of late, allowing one earned run or fewer in five of their last seven games. With four straight losses by the Phillies, the Tigers regain the No. 1 spot in this week's power rankings.

The next four spots are owned by the National League, which has certainly established itself as the stronger league as most clubs near the 60-game mark of the season. The Dodgers just won two of three games against the Yankees, while the Cubs and Mets keep rolling.

The bottom tier looks about the same as hit has all season, as the Rockies are on pace to break MLB's modern era loss record, which was set last season by the White Sox. The Pirates and Orioles round out the bottom four to no surprise. But there were some changes to the middle of the rankings after recent surges by the Rays, Blue Jays and Brewers.

Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for June 2.

(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, then record. Total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.)

  1. Detroit Tigers (149) (4)
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers (142) (1)
  3. Chicago Cubs (142)
  4. New York Mets (134)
  5. Philadelphia Phillies (131)
  6. New York Yankees (127)
  7. San Diego Padres (113)
  8. San Francisco Giants (109)
  9. St. Louis Cardinals (106)
  10. Seattle Mariners (106)
  11. Cleveland Guardians (104)
  12. Minnesota Twins (101)
  13. Houston Astros (94)
  14. Kansas City Royals (82)
  15. Milwaukee Brewers (79)
  16. Tampa Bay Rays (76)
  17. Toronto Blue Jays (72)
  18. Atlanta Braves (58)
  19. Cincinnati Reds (58) 
  20. Boston Red Sox (56)
  21. Texas Rangers (49)
  22. Arizona Diamondbacks (48)
  23. Washington Nationals (47)
  24. Los Angeles Angels (37)
  25. Miami Marlins (26)
  26. The Athletics (23)
  27. Baltimore Orioles (23) 
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates (18)
  29. Chicago White Sox (10
  30. Colorado Rockies (5)
Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after scoring against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here's how each writer voted.

Tom Brew

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Chicago Cubs
  3. New York Mets
  4. Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. New York Yankees
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. San Francisco Giants
  9. Seattle Mariners
  10. Minnesota Twins
  11. St. Louis Cardinals
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Kansas City Royals
  14. Houston Astros
  15. Milwaukee Brewers 
  16. Tampa Bay Rays
  17. Toronto Blue Jays
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Boston Red Sox
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Texas Rangers
  22. Los Angeles Angels
  23. Arizona Diamondbacks
  24. Washington Nationals
  25. The Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Pittsburgh Pirates
  28. Baltimore Orioles
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Dodgers-Yankees World Series rematch wasn't much of a series, with LA taking two of three, including an 18-2 rout. Every game was won by at least three runs or more. Both teams are good, but still some flaws. The Tigers just keep rolling around, and for the first time all year, I've got the same No. 2 two weeks in a row. Tarik Skubal continues to dominate, and is the best pitcher in the game right now. He's pitched 16 scoreless innings in a row. Let's keep an eye on the Tampa Bay Rays. They've won 9 of 12 and they are getting great starting pitching. Their bats are heating up as well, scoring 13 and 16 runs in games this week. 

Kyle Tucker Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) catches a fly ball against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Jack Ankony

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Chicago Cubs
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. New York Mets
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. New York Yankees
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. San Francisco Giants
  9. Minnesota Twins
  10. St. Louis Cardinals
  11. Cleveland Guardians
  12. Seattle Mariners
  13. Houston Astros
  14. Kansas City Royals
  15. Tampa Bay Rays
  16. Toronto Blue Jays
  17. Milwaukee Brewers
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Atlanta Braves
  20. Texas Rangers
  21. Washington Nationals
  22. Cincinnati Reds
  23. Arizona Diamondbacks
  24. Los Angeles Angels
  25. The Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Phillies’ time as my No. 1 team lasted just a week as they followed an 11-1 stretch with four straight losses to the Braves and Brewers. As a result, the Tigers regain the top spot with an MLB-most 39 wins. They’re not doing so in dominant fashion, per se, as their last five wins have come by a total of eight runs. The Dodgers moved up to No. 2 after taking two of three games from the Yankees, and the Cubs are on a roll with six straight series wins. Keep an eye on the Brewers, Rays and Blue Jays, who’ve moved up in recent weeks.

Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brady Farkas

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Yankees
  6. New York Mets
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. Cleveland Guardians
  9. Seattle Mariners
  10. San Francisco Giants
  11. St. Louis Cardinals
  12. Houston Astros
  13. Minnesota Twins
  14. Milwaukee Brewers
  15. Kansas City Royals
  16. Atlanta Braves
  17. Toronto Blue Jays
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Boston Red Sox
  21. Cincinnati Reds
  22. Washington Nationals
  23. Texas Rangers
  24. Los Angeles Angels
  25. Baltimore Orioles
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Pittsburgh Pirates
  28. The Athletics
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Tigers have certainly proven they are for real, and while I think they need some rotation help, they are going to be tough to beat in October. The Mets overtook the Phillies in the NL East, but the Phillies pitching is still built to withstand the playoffs better.

Aaron Judge New York Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Teren Kowatsch

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Chicago Cubs
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. New York Mets
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. New York Yankees
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. Cleveland Guardians
  9. San Francisco Giants
  10. St. Louis Cardinals
  11. Seattle Mariners
  12. Minnesota Twins
  13. Houston Astros
  14. Kansas City Royals
  15. Milwaukee Brewers
  16. Tampa Bay Rays
  17. Toronto Blue Jays
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Washington Nationals
  20. Arizona Diamondbacks
  21. Boston Red Sox
  22. Texas Rangers
  23. Atlanta Braves
  24. Los Angeles Angels
  25. Miami Marlins
  26. The Athletics
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The National League's top contenders have all had rough stretches in recent weeks, which has allowed the ever-consistent Detroit Tigers to supplant the league for the most wins in baseball. It's still early enough in the season where things can change, but the other competitive teams in the AL Central such as the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals might have to accept fighting for a Wild Card. Other top 10 and middle-of-the-pack teams are all within striking distance of the playoffs, which could set up for an interesting trade deadline.

Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sam Connon

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. New York Mets
  5. New York Yankees
  6. Philadelphia Phillies
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Seattle Mariners
  9. Houston Astros
  10. Minnesota Twins
  11. San Francisco Giants
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Tampa Bay Rays
  14. San Diego Padres
  15. Milwaukee Brewers
  16. Toronto Blue Jays
  17. Kansas City Royals
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Atlanta Braves
  20. Texas Rangers
  21. Boston Red Sox
  22. Washington Nationals
  23. Arizona Diamondbacks
  24. Los Angeles Angels
  25. Baltimore Orioles
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Pittsburgh Pirates
  28. Athletics
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: Between the Mets, Cubs and Dodgers, the cream of the crop in the National League more than proved themselves this past week. New York and Chicago took care of business against inferior competition, while Los Angeles reminded the Yankees who won the World Series last fall. And yet, the Gritty Tigs have won six of seven – five by two runs or fewer – and just continue to hold serve atop the standings.

Published
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony covers baseball for “Fastball on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

