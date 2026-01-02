3 Best Trade Fits For Cubs' Nico Hoerner After Insider's Latest Update

It's not often that a six-WAR second baseman becomes available via trade, so it's understandable that teams would jump at the chance if they thought one could be had.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that teams had been "fielding inquiries" on second baseman Nico Hoerner, one of the game's most well-rounded players and this year's National League Gold Glove winner at his position.

The Cubs are under no obligation to trade Hoerner, but he's entering the last year of his contract, so it's worth having the conversation, especially if the rumors that Chicago could be ramping up their efforts for Alex Bregman prove to be true. If they deal him, here are three teams that make a lot of sense as landing spots.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants simply haven't had a good second baseman in far too long. Unless you count brief moments of brilliance from the likes of Joe Panik and Freddy Sanchez, their last actually good player at the keystone was Jeff Kent in his prime.

Not only is Hoerner a Bay Area native, having gone to high school in Oakland and college at Stanford, but bringing him in would give the Giants arguably the most loaded infield in the majors alongside Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Rafael Devers.

Seattle Mariners

Apr 11, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) slides to second base against Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) after hitting a double during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Having lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency, the Mariners have been one of the most active teams in the second base trade market, having been consistently linked to Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Heyman's report didn't include specific details about which teams had checked in about Hoerner, but given their win-now mantra, it would be no surprise if Seattle was one of the teams putting in the most effort to pry the 28-year-old Gold Glover loose.

Boston Red Sox

Another team that hasn't had a good second baseman in far too long, dating back to the pre-injury days of Dustin Pedroia. Boston is the other main team that has been active in the markets for Donovan and Marte, so it wouldn't shock anyone if they were in on Hoerner.

The Red Sox need right-handed power, which makes Hoerner (seven home runs last year) something of an imperfect target. However, they've also had subpar infield defense for far too long, and Hoerner is such a winning player that he'd fit in just about anywhere if the team had a realistic shot at the playoffs.

