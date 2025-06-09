MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (June 9)
Two of MLB's best matched up this week, as the Tigers hosted the Cubs. Detroit took two of three games, led by dominant performances from starting pitchers Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty, who combined for 13.2 innings and just one earned run. Despite losing twice to the White Sox earlier in the week, that was enough for the Tigers to hang on to the top spot in this week's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings.
Elsewhere, a rivalry series saw the Red Sox win two of three games at Yankee Stadium, scoring 21 runs across the final two games after losing the series opener. That made for a strong week for the AL East, as the Rays won series against the Rangers and Marlins, and the Blue Jays went 4-2 against the Phillies and Twins.
The Astros passed the Mariners for the AL West lead with series wins on the road against the Pirates and Guardians. Seattle has been one of the worst teams to begin June, losing five straight against the Orioles and Angels before winning Sunday's series finale.
In the National League, the Mets extended their division lead, as the Phillies have begun June with a 1-6 record. The Cubs lost their first series since early May, but still have a four-game lead over the Cardinals after a 3-3 road trip.
The NL West is shaping up to be one of the best division races, with the Dodgers holding a one-game lead over the Padres and Giants. The Dodgers are just 3-5 in June, while the Padres and Giants inched closer with series wins over the Brewers and Braves, respectively.
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for June 9.
(This poll takes into account votes from four Fastball On SI MLB writers: Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, then record. Total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.)
- Detroit Tigers (119) (3)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (112) (1)
- Chicago Cubs (112)
- New York Mets (111)
- New York Yankees (106)
- San Francisco Giants (93)
- San Diego Padres (93)
- St. Louis Cardinals (91)
- Houston Astros (91)
- Philadelphia Phillies (89)
- Tampa Bay Rays (78)
- Minnesota Twins (74)
- Toronto Blue Jays (71)
- Cleveland Guardians (70)
- Milwaukee Brewers (66)
- Seattle Mariners (62)
- Kansas City Royals (56)
- Boston Red Sox (47)
- Cincinnati Reds (52)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (42)
- Texas Rangers (39)
- Washington Nationals (35)
- Los Angeles Angels (33)
- Atlanta Braves (31)
- Baltimore Orioles (26)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (18)
- Athletics (17)
- Chicago White Sox (12)
- Miami Marlins (10)
- Colorado Rockies (4)
Here's how each writer voted.
Jack Ankony
Comments: It was a rough week for a few teams with division-title aspirations going into the year. Ranking the Phillies No. 1 a few weeks ago must have been a curse, because they’ve lost nine of their last 10 games. The Mariners also took a big fall this week, losing five of six games to the lowly Orioles and Angels. The Braves are on the verge of being trade deadline sellers come July, as they’ve fallen to 10 games below .500 with seven straight losses to begin June. The Tigers weren’t overly impressive this week, losing twice to the White Sox, but they rebounded with series win over the Cubs. After splitting their series in Los Angeles, I moved the Mets ahead of the Dodgers, who proceeded to lose two of three games against the Cardinals, part of a 3-5 start to June.
Brady Farkas
Comments: After toppling the Cubs, the Tigers look like a true contender for the American League pennant, and Tarik Skubal is back. The AL East has suddenly gotten hot, muddying the waters in the wild card race, too. Given their veteran presence, I just can't quit the Toronto Blue Jays.
Teren Kowatsch
Comments: The elite teams in the major leagues are still firmly entrenched in their elite status, with the Detroit Tigers reigning on top. The teams in the Wild Card race and in the middle of the pack in baseball is still a large ball of chaos that's hard to unravel. The Seattle Mariners have lost 12 of their last 18, the St. Louis Cardinals are a tough team in what was supposed to be a rebuild season and the Tampa Bay Rays have had quality wins bolstered by one of the most impressive rookies in baseball, Chandler Simpson. The final Wild Card spots will be a dogfight, which will make the trade deadline incredibly interesting.
Sam Connon
Comments: Most of the top teams held serve this week, although the Yankees falling to the Red Sox on Sunday was far from a good look. One tier down, the Mariners' struggles called their status as playoff contenders into question. The Phillies also appear to be on the brink of a full-on meltdown – even if their record would suggest otherwise – so their upcoming matchups with the Cubs and Blue Jays should prove to be solid litmus tests.