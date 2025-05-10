Aaron Judge Posts Multi-Home Run Game on Saturday, Joining Another Rare Group in History
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has homered twice on Saturday against the Athletics (as of this posting), giving him 14 for the season. With those homers, he's now in a rare group in baseball history over the last 30 years, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Aaron Judge is the 7th player to have 13+ HR through the first 39 games of a season in 4 separate seasons within the Wild Card Era, joining:
Barry Bonds
Ken Griffey Jr.
Mark McGwire
Alex Rodriguez
Sammy Sosa
Mo Vaughn
Judge, who is a two-time American League MVP, is clearly on track to win his third version of the award this year. The best right-handed hitter in baseball, Judge is also flirting with a .400 batting average this season (.401 as of this posting).
What's even more impressive about Judge's season is that he's doing it without the benefit of his usual lineup protection. Giancarlo Stanton hasn't played yet this season because of elbow injuries and Juan Soto isn't around after signing with the New York Mets in the offseason. Cody Bellinger is also barely hitting above .200 this season.
The Yankees and Athletics will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon before New York heads to Seattle for a three-game series beginning on Monday.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 22-15 and in first place in the American League West. The M's will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. Logan Evans will start that game against Bowden Francis at T-Mobile Park.
Related MLB Stories
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:
HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE: