Pete Alonso Ties New York Mets Legend on Franchise's All-Time Home Run Leaderboard
Pete Alonso did more than kickstart the New York Mets' offense when he went yard against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The first baseman got his team on the board with a 383-foot solo home run to right-center in the second inning, setting the Mets up to take an 8-0 lead by the top of the fifth. Arizona finally got on the board with a pair of homers in the seventh, but New York still won 8-3.
Alonso is now batting .245 with 28 home runs, 72 RBI, an .801 OPS and a 2.2 WAR this season. The homer Alonso belted was the 220th of his career.
As noted by TSN's StatsCentre, Alonso moved into a tie for third place on the Mets' all-time home runs leaderboards. Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza previously owned sole possession of the ranking.
Darryl Strawberry still has the most home runs in franchise history with 252. David Wright ranks second with 242.
At his current pace, Alonso should finish 2024 with 34 home runs, which would put him at 226 for his career. That would leave him just 26 homers shy of Strawberry's record by the end of the year.
Considering Alonso has averaged 44 home runs per 162 games since reaching the big leagues in 2019, plus the fact that he has never missed more than 10 games in a single season, he is almost guaranteed to exceed 252 homers at some point in 2025.
The one thing that could stand in the way of Alonso breaking the Mets' all-time record is his impending free agency. The four-time All-Star, who is set to turn 30 years old in December, could decide to leave New York behind this winter.
It remains to be seen what Alonso's market looks like, considering 2024 has been one of his least effective seasons yet. He is likely to end the year with career-lows in home runs, RBI, OPS and WAR, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
In the meantime, Alonso will be critical to the Mets' ongoing playoff push. New York remains 3.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
The Mets and Diamondbacks will continue their midweek series at 9:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.