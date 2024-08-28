Most career home runs by a player in @Mets franchise history (1962-):

252- Darryl Strawberry

242- David Wright

220- Pete Alonso (Thanks to his 2nd inning solo shot earlier tonight against the Diamondbacks)

220- Mike Piazza

192- Howard Johnson

154- Dave Kingman

