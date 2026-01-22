Mariners Sign World Series Champion Pitcher After Braves Exit

The Seattle Mariners are hoping 2026 is the year they finally bring home a World Series trophy, and it couldn't hurt to have someone with experience in that field along for the ride.

Seattle's pitching staff is fairly stacked from top to bottom, but that didn't mean it was wise to pass on a chance to acquire a pitcher who has shown strong upside at the major league level, if all it took was a non-roster invite.

According to a Thursday report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Mariners are signing veteran right-hander Dane Dunning to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. Dunning was coming off a rough season that saw him elect free agency from the Atlanta Braves in early October.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dunning's track record, good and bad

Jul 20, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dane Dunning (34) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A few offseasons ago, it would have been shocking to see Dunning available at such a low cost. In 2023, he was the innings leader for the World Series champion Texas Rangers at 172 2/3, though he was bumped to the bullpen in the playoffs. He had a 12-7 record, 3.70 ERA, and 2.7 bWAR in the 2023 regular season.

However, Dunning's ERA ballooned to 5.31 in 2024, and when he struggled early this past season, the Rangers designated him for assignment. He was traded to the Braves in July for minor-league righty José Ruiz, and when the regular season came to a close, the Braves placed him on waivers once more.

The home run ball has been something of a bugaboo for Dunning, and Seattle is a known pitcher's park. If he makes it to the major league roster at some point this season, perhaps T-Mobile Park's fly ball suppression could help him become a valuable innings-eater once again.

Then again, if everything goes according to plan, Seattle will have five excellent starters, and unless they want Dunning in the bullpen as a long-relief option, his best bet is likely to either begin the season at Triple-A or hope another club scoops him up at the end of the spring.

More MLB: Mariners Sign 28-Year-Old Second Baseman Away From Nationals