Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Made History Not Seen in Nearly 30 Years in 2024
The Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world in the wee hours of Saturday morning by signing former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to a six-year deal.
When Burnes gets to Arizona, he'll immediately slot in as the team's ace, and he'll also be introduced to his new electric teammate: Corbin Carroll.
The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year had a down year offensively in 2024, but he still impacted the game in historic fashion on the bases.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Corbin Carroll advanced a completely ridiculous 35 times on fly balls and wild pitches and passed balls in 2024.
It's the highest single season total for an MLB player since Lance Johnson in 1996.
Carroll only hit .231 at the dish with 22 homers, but he did steal 35 bases and obviously used his speed to help in all facets.
In his dynamic rookie season, he hit .285 with 25 homers and 76 RBI while also stealing 54 bags. Carroll led the majors in triples this year with 14 and has led the National League in each of the last two seasons.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a year that saw them finish third in the National League West. They missed the playoffs a year after getting to the World Series, but with Burnes in the fold (and a better year offensively from Carroll), they are positioned very well for 2025.
Of course, the National League is a gauntlet, complete with the free-spending Mets and Dodgers, as well as the Padres, Phillies and Braves.
