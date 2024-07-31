Arizona Diamondbacks Join Historic Company With Latest Blowout Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been heating up as of late, and their hot streak reached a fever pitch on Tuesday night.
Arizona demolished the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, ultimately winning 17-0. Third baseman Eugenio Suárez did his fair share of the damage, going 4-for-6 with three home runs, as the D-Backs outhit the Nats 22-4.
And for as much as the offense stood out, it was Ryne Nelson who tossed 7.0 shutout innings before passing the torch to Arizona's shutdown bullpen.
The 17-run victory was the largest in Diamondbacks history. Arizona's 22 hits also tied a franchise record.
Tuesday notably marked the Diamondbacks' third win by 15-plus runs this season. They previously defeated the Colorado Rockies 16-1 on March 28, then they beat the San Francisco Giants 17-1 on April 19.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only three teams have had more 15-run wins in a season since 1900. The 1931 New York Yankees, 1935 Detroit Tigers and 1939 Yankees all posted four such wins.
Only five teams had recorded three 15-run victories in the last 70 seasons: The 1976 Minnesota Twins, 1993 Tigers, 1999 Atlanta Braves, 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers and 2019 Houston Astros.
Of those eight teams, five won pennants and two went on to win the World Series. Arizona, of course, went to the Fall Classic last year, and now they could be gearing up for another surprise championship run.
The Diamondbacks are now 18-8 since June 29, and they haven't lost any of their last eight series. In the past month, the reigning National League champions have surged through the standings and now sit just 0.5 games outside of the second and third Wild Card spots.
Arizona and Washington are set to close out their series at 2:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
