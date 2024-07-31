Arizona Diamondbacks Join Historic Company With Latest Blowout Victory

the D-backs have won 3 games by 15+ runs this season



only teams with more such wins in a season since 1900:



1939 NYY: 4

1935 DET: 4

1931 NYY: 4



only others w/3 in last 70 seasons: 2019 HOU, 2018 LAD, 1999 ATL, 1993 DET, 1976 MIN https://t.co/roD5u3FdYk