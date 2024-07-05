Arizona Diamondbacks' Slugger Joins Hall of Famers in History as Epic Run Continues
Arizona Diamondbacks' slugger Christian Walker provided his own set of July 4 fireworks on Thursday, hitting two home runs vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-3 D'Backs win.
It continues an epic run for Walker against the Dodgers as he now has 19 career home runs at Dodger Stadium, which is more than any player in baseball history through 15 games.
Furthermore, there's also this note, from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Christian Walker has homered in each of his last 5 games vs the Dodgers
that’s tied with 1960 Eddie Mathews, 1956 Willie Mays and 1927 Cy Williams for the 3rd-longest HR streak in games vs the Dodgers, behind only:
1956 Joe Adcock: 9
1926-27 Cy Williams: 6
Mathews and Mays are in the Hall of Fame, and Williams was a powerful player for his era, so that's elite company for Walker to be in. Furthermore, any time that you do something that hasn't happened in more than 60 years, you've done something right.
Walker now has 22 home runs this season to go along with 63 RBI. He's hitting .271 for the D'Backs and is posting an .833 OPS. In the 10th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and Diamondbacks, Walker is a lifetime .252 hitter with 143 home runs.
He helped lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series a season ago and is hoping to do the same this year. The D'Backs will travel down the coastline on Friday to take on the San Diego Padres with first pitch slated for 9:40 p.m. ET.
