Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Arizona Diamondbacks extended their win streak to three on Monday night, beating the Texas Rangers in a low-scoring 1-0 affair in their series opener.

The two teams will play in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-200)

Rangers -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +110

Rangers -130

Total

OVER 8 (-104)

UNDER 8 (-118)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (1-3, 4.70 ERA)

Texas: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (2-3, 5.18 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, Rangers Sports Network

Diamondbacks record: 20-20

Rangers record: 19-22

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Best Prop Bet

MacKenzie Gore OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-159) via DraftKings

The Diamondbacks have been far better against left-handed pitchers this season. They have an OPS of .758 while ranking eighth amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing lefties. Against righties, they have an OPS of .689 while ranking 26th in wRC+. I'm going to bet on them scoring at least two earned runs against the lefty, MacKenzie Gore.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting on the Diamondbacks to be leading after the fifth inning:

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face MacKenzie Gore of the Texas Rangers tonight, who is a left-handed pitcher with an ERA of 5.18 and a WHIP of 1.400. That could lead to the Diamondbacks getting off to a hot start tonight, as they have a wRC+ of 106 against lefties this season, far better than their mark of 86 against righties.

By betting on the first five innings moneyline, we can also avoid the Rangers' stellar bullpen. They lead the Majors in bullpen ERA at 2.68.

Pick: Diamondbacks F5 ML +116 via FanDuel

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