Arizona Diamondbacks Star Joins Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in Recent History
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Monday night in a battle of National League West contenders at Oracle Park.
Arizona is now 22-20 on the year while the Giants are 24-18. D-backs star Corbin Carroll provided the offense in the win, going 2-for-3 with two homers and two RBIs. He now has 13 homers for the season and owns a .282 average and a .965 OPS.
He's also joined some impressive recent history dating back to last July, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs since 2024 All-Star break:
Aaron Judge: 38
Shohei Ohtani: 37
Kyle Schwarber: 33
Eugenio Suarez: 32
Corbin Carroll: 30
Considering that Ohtani (National League) and Judge (American League) each won the MVP Awards last season, that's good company to be in. Now in his fourth season in the big leagues, Carroll is a .260 career hitter with 64 homers. He made the All-Star Game and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2023.
Justin Verlander surrendered both homers to Carroll, taking the loss on the mound. One of the greatest pitchers of the 21st Century, he's now 0-3 with a 4.31 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. Young right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will pitch for Arizona while former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will go for San Francisco.
Pfaadt is out to an impressive 6-2 start with a 3.28 ERA, while Ray has also been impressive. Now healthy, he's 5-0 with a 2.84.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:
UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE: