Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Joins Exclusive Club By Belting 4 Home Runs
Eugenio Suárez just kept one-upping himself Saturday night.
The Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman got his first at-bat in the bottom of the second, blasting a 418-foot solo shot to left-center. When he made it back to the plate in the fourth, Suárez cleared the fence again with a 411-foot, two-run home run.
Suárez gave his team a 6-2 lead with his third homer of the contest – a 443-foot bomb to center – only for the Atlanta Braves to come crawling back. The D-Backs trailed 7-6 when Suárez stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the ninth.
To keep his team alive and his hot streak going, Suárez hit a 383-foot homer to left that tied the game and forced extra innings. Even though the Braves scored in the 10th and won 8-7, Suárez finished the night 4-for-4 with four home runs and five RBIs.
Suárez's explosion marked only the 19th four-homer game in MLB history. The last player to achieve the feat was J.D. Martinez, who also did so in a Diamondbacks uniform back on Sept. 4, 2017.
Arizona joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies as the only franchise with multiple four-home run performances, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, despite only joining the big leagues in 1998.
Suárez now leads all of MLB with 10 home runs this season. His 30 homers since the second half of the 2024 campaign began rank third, only behind Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.
Through his first 27 appearances of 2025, Suárez is batting .202 with an .870 OPS. He had 10 home runs compared to his four doubles and five singles.
Suárez and the Diamondbacks will close out their series with the Braves on Sunday, looking to avoid a sweep. First pitch from Chase Field is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
