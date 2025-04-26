Miami Marlins Rookie Agustín Ramírez Continues to Mash at Historic Levels
Agustín Ramírez had never taken a single at-bat at the big-league level prior to this week, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from looking at the box scores.
The Miami Marlins called up the catcher for his MLB debut on Monday. Three games into his career, Ramírez is batting .700 with a 2.150 OPS.
Thanks to his 2-for-4 showing with a double, a home run and two RBIs against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, Ramírez is up to five extra-base hits since his promotion.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ramírez is the first player with at least five extra-base hits and seven hits total across his first three career MLB games since at least 1900.
On top of his home run, four doubles and two singles, Ramírez also has two walks and a stolen base to his name. Through just 12 plate appearances in the majors, the 23-year-old already boasts a 0.5 WAR.
The Marlins acquired Ramírez last July, getting him back from the New York Yankees in exchange for All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. He is now ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Miami's farm system, but he could very well graduate before he gets a chance to move up that list.
Ramírez has led the Marlins to victory in each of his three appearances this far. Even if Liam Hicks gets the start behind the plate, Miami could keep Ramírez active at designated hitter like they did Friday.
The Marlins’ series with the Mariners continues Saturday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- SUZUKI BACK IN LINEUP: Seiya Suzuki's red-hot start to the season has been interrupted by right wrist discomfort, but the Cubs inserted the Japanese star back into their lineup regardless. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON HISTORIC PACE: Aaron Judge is leading MLB in a handful of major categories, giving the New York Yankees star one of the hottest starts in baseball in the 21st century. CLICK HERE
- METS FANS MAKE HISTORY: Over 267,000 fans showed up to Citi Field over the past week to watch the New York Mets notch sweeps over the Cardinals and Phillies. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.