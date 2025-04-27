Boston Red Sox Star Jarren Duran Steals Home in Historic All-Around Performance
Jarren Duran put up a dud against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, going 0-for-4 in game one of the Boston Red Sox's doubleheader.
The 28-year-old outfielder struck out in his first plate appearance of game two, but it didn't take long for him to get back on track – and then some.
Duran notched an RBI single in the top of the second, coming around to score on a double by Rafael Devers. He added an RBI triple in the top of the third, putting the Red Sox up 5-0.
Two pitches later, Duran made a break for it, sliding in safely for his 75th career stolen base – and his third career steal home.
It came 16 years to the day after Jacoby Ellsbury did the same, creating an iconic moment in Red Sox history.
Duran finished the back half of the doubleheader 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs. Boston went on to win 7-3.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Duran is the first Red Sox batter with a triple, two RBIs and three runs in a single game since Johnny Damon achieved the feat on April 21, 2002.
Adding in his steal home, Duran became the first Boston player to post the stat line since Ben Chapman did the same on Sept. 21, 1938.
Duran is now batting .256 with one home run, 13 RBIs, 15 runs, nine stolen bases and a .704 OPS on the season. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are sitting in second in the AL East at 15-14.
Sunday's finale between Boston and Cleveland is scheduled to get underway at 1:40 p.m. ET.
