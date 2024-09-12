Fastball

Arizona Diamondbacks Tie Franchise's Single-Game Extra-Base Hits Record

Wednesday's World Series rematch was a one-sided affair, as the Arizona Diamondbacks racked up 12 extra-base hits and 14 runs against the Texas Rangers.

Sam Connon

Arizona Diamondbacks Adrian Del Castillo (25) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2024.
Arizona Diamondbacks Adrian Del Castillo (25) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After blanking the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks put another beatdown on the reigning World Series champs on Wednesday.

The offensive explosion started from the jump, as Ketel Marte led off the contest with a double. Arizona immediately cashed in on it, as Corbin Carroll drove Marte in on a triple.

Randall Grichuk followed that up with a home run – the 200th of his career – and Eugenio Suárez added a leadoff bomb in the second. The Diamondbacks were up 5-0 before the Rangers even got a hit, and it didn’t end there.

Marte blasted a three-run homer in the fourth, then Adrian Del Castillo hit a three-run shot in the sixth. Suárez went yard again in the seventh, paving the path to the Diamondbacks’ 14-4 victory.

That helped Arizona complete the two-game sweep over Texas, getting revenge for what happened in last year’s Fall Classic.

Between their five home runs, seven doubles and one triple, the Diamondbacks racked up 12 extra-base hits. That tied the franchise's single-game record, adding to the offense's wild season across the board.

Arizona already set single-game franchise records for hits and margin of victory earlier this season, as noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs. They also lead all of baseball with 802 runs so far in 2024.

The Diamondbacks improved to 82-64 with their latest record-breaking win, keeping them in the running for the to Wild Card spot in the National League.

Next up on the schedule is a weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who currently lead in NL Central. Game one is set to get underway at 9:40 p.m. ET on Friday.

Sam Connon

