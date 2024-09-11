Former Toronto Blue Jays Standout Hits Major Personal Milestone on Wednesday
Congratulations are in order for current Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and former Toronto Blue Jays standout Randal Grichuk, who hit his 200th career home run on Wednesday afternoon.
Hitting against Cody Bradford in the first inning, Grichuk went deep to left field.
The 33-year-old Grichuk is in the 11th year of his career with the Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Diamondbacks. Entering play on Wednesday, he was a .251 career hitter. He crossed the official 10 years of service time mark earlier this season.
He spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-2021), helping the Jays get to the playoffs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. With Toronto, he hit .243 and popped 90 homers, the most he ever hit with any single franchise. He also drove in 257 runs, pairing with popular Jays players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at the beginning of their careers.
In addition to his time with Toronto, he got to the playoffs twice as a member of the Cardinals (2014-2015). He's a .180 career playoff hitter, but he appears as if he'll get another chance to play in October this year. The Diamondbacks entered Wednesday with a hold on the second spot in the National League wild card race.
They are behind the San Diego Padres but ahead of the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, who are battling for the third spot.
The 200th homer for Grichuk was his ninth of the season and his 35th RBI.
