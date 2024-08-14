Fastball

Arizona Diamondbacks Win Again to Stay Red-Hot, Match Franchise Record

Thanks to their 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks have improved to 17-3 since July 23, tying their best 20-game stretch in team history.

Sam Connon

Aug 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks fans and players celebrate as Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) scores a run during a walk off two RBI single by Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.
Aug 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks fans and players celebrate as Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) scores a run during a walk off two RBI single by Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For the past few weeks, nobody has been hotter than the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That continued Tuesday night, even though the Colorado Rockies gave them quite a scare.

Colorado opened up a 3-0 lead in the third inning, and Arizona was only able to get back a pair in the bottom of that frame. For the next 11 half innings, the score remained frozen at 3-2.

It was outfielder Jake McCarthy who played hero in the end, though, making history with a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

That clutch piece of hitting helped the Diamondbacks improve to 68-53 on the season. Arizona is now tied for second in the NL West, just 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they are currently atop the NL Wild Card race.

It's quite the spot for the Diamondbacks to be in, considering they were hovering around .500 as recently as a month ago.

Since July 23, however, Arizona is 17-3, better than any other team in the league. Per TSN's StatsCentre, it is also tied for their most wins over a 20-game span in franchise history.

The Diamondbacks had previously posted 17-3 stretches in 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Unfortunately for the D-Backs, their division rival San Diego Padres are also 17-3 over their last 20 games. Even the Dodgers' 13-8 mark since July 21 is the third best in baseball, behind the Diamondbacks and Padres.

As a result, Arizona hasn't made much progress in the division over the past few weeks.

The Diamondbacks proved last fall, however, that a division title is not a necessary step in stringing together a successful playoff run. Arizona snuck in as the third NL Wild card in 2023 at 84-78, swept the Dodgers in the NLDS and won the National League pennant.

Arizona and Colorado are closing out their series Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. If the Diamondbacks can eke out another win, it will mark just their third time in franchise history reaching 18 wins in a 21-game stretch.

They have never gone 19-3 or better over a 22-game span.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History