Arizona Diamondbacks Win Again to Stay Red-Hot, Match Franchise Record
For the past few weeks, nobody has been hotter than the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That continued Tuesday night, even though the Colorado Rockies gave them quite a scare.
Colorado opened up a 3-0 lead in the third inning, and Arizona was only able to get back a pair in the bottom of that frame. For the next 11 half innings, the score remained frozen at 3-2.
It was outfielder Jake McCarthy who played hero in the end, though, making history with a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.
That clutch piece of hitting helped the Diamondbacks improve to 68-53 on the season. Arizona is now tied for second in the NL West, just 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they are currently atop the NL Wild Card race.
It's quite the spot for the Diamondbacks to be in, considering they were hovering around .500 as recently as a month ago.
Since July 23, however, Arizona is 17-3, better than any other team in the league. Per TSN's StatsCentre, it is also tied for their most wins over a 20-game span in franchise history.
The Diamondbacks had previously posted 17-3 stretches in 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2011.
Unfortunately for the D-Backs, their division rival San Diego Padres are also 17-3 over their last 20 games. Even the Dodgers' 13-8 mark since July 21 is the third best in baseball, behind the Diamondbacks and Padres.
As a result, Arizona hasn't made much progress in the division over the past few weeks.
The Diamondbacks proved last fall, however, that a division title is not a necessary step in stringing together a successful playoff run. Arizona snuck in as the third NL Wild card in 2023 at 84-78, swept the Dodgers in the NLDS and won the National League pennant.
Arizona and Colorado are closing out their series Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. If the Diamondbacks can eke out another win, it will mark just their third time in franchise history reaching 18 wins in a 21-game stretch.
They have never gone 19-3 or better over a 22-game span.
