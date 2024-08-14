Arizona Diamondbacks Win Again to Stay Red-Hot, Match Franchise Record

Most wins over a 20-game span - Single season in @Dbacks franchise history (1998-present):

17- July 23-present (Thanks to Tuesday night's walkoff victory over the Rockies)

17- August 3-23, 2002

17- June 19-July 9, 2003

17- July 21-August 11, 2007

17- August 24-September 13, 2011 pic.twitter.com/Vzu1cUVqNz