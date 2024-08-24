Atlanta Braves Closer Remains Historically Unhittable as Team Beats Washington in Extras
The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals in extra-innings on Friday night. With the 3-2 win, Atlanta is now 69-59 on the season. They continue to hold onto the third and final wild card spot in the National League.
Closer Raisel Iglesias earned the win in relief for Atlanta after throwing two scoreless innings. It's been an incredible season for him as he's now 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA. The 34-year-old also has 28 saves on the season. With his current hot streak on the mound, he's made some electric baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Raisel Iglesias of the @Braves has not allowed an earned run over his last 22 appearances. His WHIP over that span is 0.24.
That's the lowest WHIP by any MLB pitcher over any span of 22 appearances in the modern era (min. 25 IP).
A 10-year veteran, Iglesias has pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels and Braves. He's 35-48 lifetime, having served as a starter at the very beginning of his career. He has a 2.85 ERA and 218 saves.
His contributions have been incredibly valuable for the Braves, who have seen stars Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee) and Spencer Strider (elbow) go out for the season with injuries.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with Jake Irvin getting the ball for Washington. He's put together a solid season, going 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA. Veteran Charlie Morton will pitch for Atlanta. He's 7-87 with a 4.29 ERA on the year.
