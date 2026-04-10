MLB Power Rankings 2.0: New No. 1 Emerges, Reds Skyrocket Up

The first few weeks of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season have been fun so far.

There are teams that you would expect to have success unsurprisingly having success, like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. There are teams that were expected to be not great, to say the least, thriving, like the Miami Marlins. Also, there are teams that entered the 2026 season expected to be contenders starting the season off slowly, like the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox.

Last week, we dropped our first power rankings of the 2026 MLB season. The Yankees came out on top and the biggest surprise was the Marlins at No. 5. Version 2.0 is here and unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of movement and even a new No. 1. It's important to note that these rankings are not based simply on record. If that were the case, it would be a lot more straightforward. Instead, they take into account the record, how the team has played over the last week, as well as the potential for the 2026 season as a whole. The rankings are volatile and likely will be very different next week. That's what always happens the first few weeks of the season.

With all that being said, let's dive in.

No. 30: Washington Nationals (4-8)

Apr 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) steals second base as Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) reaches for the ball during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 25

The Nationals have been a bit better than expected so far this season, but the club is still far away from being among the better teams in the National League. It's likely going to be another season near the bottom of the NL standings.

No. 29: Colorado Rockies (6-7)

Apr 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman (2) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 30

Another pleasant surprise. The Rockies look better than last year. Hopefully, that continues and then they will rise.

No. 28: Detroit Tigers (4-9)

Apr 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 13

By the time the season ends, the Tigers will be higher. But Detroit is 2-8 over its last 10 and has been brutal so far this season.

No. 27: Chicago White Sox (5-8)

Apr 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) runs the bases before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 28

The White Sox may be No. 27, but this is a fun, young roster. They may not be high on this list for now, but they are watchable.

No. 26: Tampa Bay Rays (5-7)

Apr 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jesse Scholtens (65) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 26

The Rays are the Rays. They go under-the-radar and are almost forgotten. They have a better record than the Red Sox, but the outlook isn't as good for the 2026 season as a whole.

No. 25: Los Angeles Angels (6-7)

Apr 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) bats against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 24

Mike Trout looked like Mike Trout of old to kick off the season but has slowed down a bit. Baseball is better when he is at his best. If he turns a corner, the Angels will rise.

No. 24: Seattle Mariners (4-9)

Apr 7, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits an rbi single during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 14

Another disappointment so far this season, but there is too much talent to think they won't rise. Plus the rotation has been good.

No. 23: Minnesota Twins (7-6)

Apr 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 29

The Twins are one of four teams in the AL above .500 right now, but the long-term outlook isn't great.

No. 22: Athletics (5-7)

Apr 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 27

The Athletics beat the Yankees twice this week and allowed two total runs across those two games. That's going to bring you up on the list.

No. 21: Chicago Cubs (6-6)

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman against the New York Yankees during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 16

The Cubs have been fine, but their rotation is in a tough position due to injuries.

No. 20: Kansas City Royals (5-8)

Apr 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after hitting a double in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 11

The Royals have the talent and should be higher than No. 20. But the record is holding them back right now.

No. 19: San Francisco Giants (5-8)

Apr 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 17

The Giants should be so much better than they have been this season so far. But we're not giving up hope yet.

No. 18: Boston Red Sox (4-8)

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No.19

The Red Sox earned two straight wins over the Milwaukee Brewers. They need more of that if they want to move up.

No. 17: San Diego Padres (7-6)

Apr 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Valente Bellozo (not pictured) in the twelfth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 21

The Padres are 6-4 over their last 10 and starting to look better. Plus, Mason Miller is on an insane level right now.

No. 16: Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5)

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 23

Paul Skenes had a bad first start of the season, but he looks like he's back now and Konnor Griffin is in town.

No. 15: St. Louis Cardinals (7-5)

Apr 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) points to the sky after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 20

The Cardinals are one of the most feel-good stories of baseball so far this season. Former top prospect Jordan Walker is breaking out right in front of our eyes.

No. 14: New York Mets (7-6)

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 18

The Mets don't have Juan Soto right now, but they're staying above water and are only going to get better.

No. 13: Baltimore Orioles (6-6)

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) reacts at second base with a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 12

The Orioles are in second place in the AL East right now. There's enough talent to think this team will be good in 2026.

No. 12: Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6)

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 8

The Diamondbacks should be better. Ketel Marte hasn't gotten it going yet, but the Diamondbacks are still above .500.

No. 11: Philadelphia Phillies (6-6)

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) comes in to score during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 15

Another team that should be better. Philadelphia should be among the top five, but it hasn't played like that yet.

No. 10: Toronto Blue Jays (5-7)

Apr 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 7

Injuries are killing the Blue Jays. The rotation is in shambles, but this is the reigning American League champion we're talking about.

No. 9: Houston Astros (6-7)

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a double against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 4

The Astros started off hot, but have cooled down a bit. But they are still among the better teams in the AL.

No. 8: Cincinnati Reds (8-5)

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) speak to second baseman Matt McLain (9) during a mound visit against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 22

The biggest riser on our list right now. The Reds are simply playing good all-around baseball right now.

No. 7: Texas Rangers (7-5)

Mar 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 9

The Rangers are among the few American League teams above .500. They have the pitching to make some noise.

No. 6: Miami Marlins (8-5)

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 5

The little engine that could. Two weeks in and Miami doesn't look like a fluke yet. Plus Sandy Alcántara should be considered the early favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award.

No. 5: Cleveland Guardians (8-5)

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) throws to first base beside shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 10

Another team that has been powered by good pitching. Cleveland does the little things right.

No. 4: Milwaukee Brewers (8-4)

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 3

Like Cleveland, the Brewers do the little things right and are still 8-4 despite losing two against Boston.

No. 3: Atlanta Braves (8-5)

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 6

The Braves are nowhere near full strength and yet they are 8-5. Imagine what this club could like when it gets some of its starters back?

No. 2: New York Yankees (8-4)

Mar 31, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks off the field with New York Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra (25) at the end of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 1

The Yankees have been great, but two losses against the Athletics are going to drop you down.

No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3)

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) looks at his bat after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 2

It was a matter of when, not if. The Dodgers are still the Dodgers and are the best team in baseball.