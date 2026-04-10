MLB Power Rankings 2.0: New No. 1 Emerges, Reds Skyrocket Up

The first few weeks of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season have been fun so far.
There are teams that you would expect to have success unsurprisingly having success, like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. There are teams that were expected to be not great, to say the least, thriving, like the Miami Marlins. Also, there are teams that entered the 2026 season expected to be contenders starting the season off slowly, like the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox.
Last week, we dropped our first power rankings of the 2026 MLB season. The Yankees came out on top and the biggest surprise was the Marlins at No. 5. Version 2.0 is here and unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of movement and even a new No. 1. It's important to note that these rankings are not based simply on record. If that were the case, it would be a lot more straightforward. Instead, they take into account the record, how the team has played over the last week, as well as the potential for the 2026 season as a whole. The rankings are volatile and likely will be very different next week. That's what always happens the first few weeks of the season.
With all that being said, let's dive in.
No. 30: Washington Nationals (4-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 25
The Nationals have been a bit better than expected so far this season, but the club is still far away from being among the better teams in the National League. It's likely going to be another season near the bottom of the NL standings.
No. 29: Colorado Rockies (6-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 30
Another pleasant surprise. The Rockies look better than last year. Hopefully, that continues and then they will rise.
No. 28: Detroit Tigers (4-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 13
By the time the season ends, the Tigers will be higher. But Detroit is 2-8 over its last 10 and has been brutal so far this season.
No. 27: Chicago White Sox (5-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 28
The White Sox may be No. 27, but this is a fun, young roster. They may not be high on this list for now, but they are watchable.
No. 26: Tampa Bay Rays (5-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 26
The Rays are the Rays. They go under-the-radar and are almost forgotten. They have a better record than the Red Sox, but the outlook isn't as good for the 2026 season as a whole.
No. 25: Los Angeles Angels (6-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 24
Mike Trout looked like Mike Trout of old to kick off the season but has slowed down a bit. Baseball is better when he is at his best. If he turns a corner, the Angels will rise.
No. 24: Seattle Mariners (4-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 14
Another disappointment so far this season, but there is too much talent to think they won't rise. Plus the rotation has been good.
No. 23: Minnesota Twins (7-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 29
The Twins are one of four teams in the AL above .500 right now, but the long-term outlook isn't great.
No. 22: Athletics (5-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 27
The Athletics beat the Yankees twice this week and allowed two total runs across those two games. That's going to bring you up on the list.
No. 21: Chicago Cubs (6-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 16
The Cubs have been fine, but their rotation is in a tough position due to injuries.
No. 20: Kansas City Royals (5-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 11
The Royals have the talent and should be higher than No. 20. But the record is holding them back right now.
No. 19: San Francisco Giants (5-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 17
The Giants should be so much better than they have been this season so far. But we're not giving up hope yet.
No. 18: Boston Red Sox (4-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No.19
The Red Sox earned two straight wins over the Milwaukee Brewers. They need more of that if they want to move up.
No. 17: San Diego Padres (7-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 21
The Padres are 6-4 over their last 10 and starting to look better. Plus, Mason Miller is on an insane level right now.
No. 16: Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 23
Paul Skenes had a bad first start of the season, but he looks like he's back now and Konnor Griffin is in town.
No. 15: St. Louis Cardinals (7-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 20
The Cardinals are one of the most feel-good stories of baseball so far this season. Former top prospect Jordan Walker is breaking out right in front of our eyes.
No. 14: New York Mets (7-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 18
The Mets don't have Juan Soto right now, but they're staying above water and are only going to get better.
No. 13: Baltimore Orioles (6-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 12
The Orioles are in second place in the AL East right now. There's enough talent to think this team will be good in 2026.
No. 12: Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 8
The Diamondbacks should be better. Ketel Marte hasn't gotten it going yet, but the Diamondbacks are still above .500.
No. 11: Philadelphia Phillies (6-6)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 15
Another team that should be better. Philadelphia should be among the top five, but it hasn't played like that yet.
No. 10: Toronto Blue Jays (5-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 7
Injuries are killing the Blue Jays. The rotation is in shambles, but this is the reigning American League champion we're talking about.
No. 9: Houston Astros (6-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 4
The Astros started off hot, but have cooled down a bit. But they are still among the better teams in the AL.
No. 8: Cincinnati Reds (8-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 22
The biggest riser on our list right now. The Reds are simply playing good all-around baseball right now.
No. 7: Texas Rangers (7-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 9
The Rangers are among the few American League teams above .500. They have the pitching to make some noise.
No. 6: Miami Marlins (8-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 5
The little engine that could. Two weeks in and Miami doesn't look like a fluke yet. Plus Sandy Alcántara should be considered the early favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award.
No. 5: Cleveland Guardians (8-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 10
Another team that has been powered by good pitching. Cleveland does the little things right.
No. 4: Milwaukee Brewers (8-4)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 3
Like Cleveland, the Brewers do the little things right and are still 8-4 despite losing two against Boston.
No. 3: Atlanta Braves (8-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 6
The Braves are nowhere near full strength and yet they are 8-5. Imagine what this club could like when it gets some of its starters back?
No. 2: New York Yankees (8-4)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 1
The Yankees have been great, but two losses against the Athletics are going to drop you down.
No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 2
It was a matter of when, not if. The Dodgers are still the Dodgers and are the best team in baseball.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.
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