Atlanta Braves On Verge of Capping Off Historic Early-Season Turnaround

The Braves look to become the 5th team to move above .500 after losing 7+ consecutive games to begin a season



They would join:



2008 Tigers (0-7 to 41-40)

1983 Astros (0-9 to 33-32)

1980 Braves (0-7 to 66-65)

1945 Red Sox (0-8 to 21-20)



h/t @MLBNetwork research squad