Atlanta Braves On Verge of Capping Off Historic Early-Season Turnaround
The Atlanta Braves can clinch their series against the Washington Nationals with a win Wednesday night, but they can also secure themselves a spot in the history books.
Atlanta opened the 2025 regular season on a brutal skid, posting a seven-game losing streak right out of the gates. The team was eight games below .500 on April 16, dropping to 5-13 with their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the month since then, though, the Braves are 16-8 – good for the second-best record in the National League in that span. Their wins over the Nationals on Monday and Tuesday brought them to 21-21, one victory away from a winning record.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only four teams have ever lost at least seven straight games to begin a season, then proceeded to move above .500. The 1945 Boston Red Sox, 1980 Braves, 1983 Houston Astros and 2008 Detroit Tigers make up the rest of the exclusive list.
Unfortunately for the Braves, the Tigers finished with just 74 wins in 2008. The 1983 Astros reached 85 wins, but missed the postseason nonetheless. The 1980 Braves also posted a winning record, albeit one that wasn't worthy of a playoff berth.
Atlanta is sitting in third in the NL East, 6.5 games behind the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks also stand between the Braves and the third NL Wild Card spot, so their recent resurgence hasn't done enough to thin out the playing field.
A win over Washington would bring Atlanta within 2.5 games of a playoff spot with 119 games left to play, though, so the season is certinaly far from over.
First pitch from Truist Park on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.
