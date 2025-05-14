Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg Suffers Setback During Injury Recovery Process
The Baltimore Orioles will have to wait even longer to welcome Jordan Westburg back into their lineup.
Westburg has been out with a left hamstring strain since April 27. He was slated to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk soon, but manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Wednesday morning that the infielder had suffered a setback.
The 26-year-old, who was an All-Star in 2024, has paused his running progression. It remains to be seen when he will be able to pick it back up again.
"That was unfortunate news," Hyde said, per The Baltimore Sun's Jacob Calvin Meyer.
Westburg was batting .217 with four home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, a .657 OPS and a 0.1 WAR across 23 games when he went down.
In 107 games last season, Westburg hit .264 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, a .792 OPS and a 2.4 WAR. From July 12 on, though, he hit .202 with a .613 OPS, missing seven weeks in that stretch with a fractured right hand.
The Orioles desperately need the production that Westburg gave them in the first half of 2024, considering they currently rank No. 26 in MLB in runs. No position player on Baltimore's roster has a WAR over 0.9 so far in 2025.
Ramón Urías was activated from the injured list Wednesday to take back over at third base, bumping Emmanuel Rivera back to the bench. Top prospect Coby Mayo, meanwhile, failed to make a positive impact during his brief stint in the big leagues.
Baltimore has a doubleheader scheduled against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Game one from Camden Yards is set to get underway at 12:05 p.m. ET.
